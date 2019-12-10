The Finest Sporting Events for a Luxury Experience

Sports fans who are looking to enjoy a high-quality experience are spoiled for choice these days. The following are a few of the best events for adding some luxury to your life while watching the action in front of you.

The Super Bowl

There are few more exciting sporting events than the Super Bowl. Every sports fan wants a ticket for this football game, either they are supporting one of the eventual Super Bowl winners or being a neutral. Yet, they are strictly limited in number. This means that tickets are expensive and also very hard to get hold of even if you start hunting for one well in advance.

While millions watch this game at home or in bars, the very best place to do so is in a private suite at the stadium. For example, the 2020 Super Bowl will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. There are suites in this stadium that can be hired for the occasion.

Even if you aren’t such a big fan of the NFL, there is a lot to enjoy here. The big-budget half-time show is rightly a legend in its own right and is sure to be something that you enjoy wherever you are sitting in the stadium. Everyone in the country talks about these games and the show for days afterwards, so it is a chance to be part of something truly historic.

Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

There are some wonderful horse races across the planet, from the historic Kentucky Derby to the modern Dubai World Cup. Royal Ascot in the UK is hard to beat in terms of tradition and elegance. You don’t need to know how to read betting odds or even have to follow the race to enjoy it.

Ladies Day takes place on the Thursday of the meeting and it is typically the most glamorous part of the whole affair. Many celebrities and Royal family members attend Ascot. Ladies Day is when the female racegoers wear their finest, attention-grabbing outfits.

The dress code here is fairly strict at all times and there is always plenty of champagne flowing throughout the day. Fancy finger sandwiches and other classy treats mean that the food is a delight here as well. It is simply a magnificent day out filled with traditions and comfort.

World Series Baseball Games

For baseball fans, the World Series games are the highlight of any year of sporting action. Yet, many fans will go through their whole lives without being able to go to a game personally.

Tickets easily go for over $1,000 each. Seats in prime locations in the stadium can go for double that amount or even more. The later games in the series tend to be more expensive than the earlier ones, as the action builds up to a thrilling conclusion.

The record for the most expensive World Series entry ticket was in 2016. Games at the Wrigley Field World Series tickets cost an average of $6,641. Most of the MLB stadiums have exclusive suites for anyone who is looking for an even more impressive way of watching these games.

A Day at Wimbledon

If you want to enjoy some gentle thrills and feel a bit of sporting history, then the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London is ideal. As with the other events featured here, tickets are expensive and highly expensive.

One of the famous highlights of Wimbledon is the feast of champagne and strawberries with cream. Mingle with the rich and famous in this iconic setting as you enjoy a unique sporting experience that lingers long in the memory.

Hospitality tickets, private dining, and special suites are all available. You can also choose a package that lets you interact with players and tennis celebrities in a small-scale dining event with butler service.