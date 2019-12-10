SK-II Artist Series’ Power of Pitera – one of the world’s biggest beauty and art crossover programs

To connect with the beauty consumers of this generation, it is no longer about selling products, but engaging her—head, heart and soul and finding new and meaningful ways to do so.

Unleashing the power of art to bring a whole new dimension to the luxury skincare retail experience, SK-II launched its first-ever art-inspired store design for its Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Ikebukuro flagship outlet in Tokyo. Using manga-inspired design language, SK-II reimagines the legend of Pitera in this popular shopping destination, creating a uniquely Japan skincare retail experience.

“Over the years we have partnered with artists to reimagine our iconic PITERA Essence through limited edition designs. We wanted to take this to the next level and push the boundaries. As we like to say in , if it ain’t broken, break it,” shared Sandeep Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Global SK-II.

Helmed by Carol Lim, co-founder and half of the creative duo of Opening Ceremony, and featuring a global creative collective of artists—illustrator Han Ram, design magazine “Toilet Paper”, choreographer Ryan Heffington, photographer Zhong Lin, “SK-II ARTIST SERIES: POWER OF PITERA™” is SK-II’s largest artistic undertaking in its brand transformation journey yet and one of the world’s biggest beauty and art crossover programs.

Taking inspiration from iconic Pitera—the legendary discovery story, the miracle of each precious drop, the signature “Pat Pat” move and Crystal Clear Skin, the artists reinterpret iconic Pitera through a wide range of art mediums such as collage, sculpture, painting, photography, graphics and even modern dance.

Pitera is ‘Legendary’ by Ram Han

The legend of Pitera–it all started in a sake brewery in Japan where a chance observation of an old Toji’s miraculously youthful-looking hands with a stark contrast to his wrinkled face unlocked the secret to the POWER of PITERA. This legendary moment is re-enacted in illustrator Ram Han’s surreal dreamscape.

PITERA is ‘a Miraculous drop’ by Toilet Paper

Through bold and provocative aesthetic, design magazine Toilet Paper captures the miraculous power held each drop of Pitera.

PITERA is ‘Crystal Clear Skin’ by Zhong Lin

Millions of women who have used Pitera experienced transformation to Crystal Clear Skin. Zhong Lin’s photographic series explores the beauty of Crystal Clear Skin, evocatively capturing the skin of SK-II brand ambassadors Tangwei and Ayase through a cinematic lens.

“I love breakthroughs. I love to challenge traditions. With SK-II, I wanted to push the boundaries on expression of SK- II’s iconic Crystal Clear Skin with powerful emotions. This is an unprecedented skincare shoot with numerous creatives that are truly ‘out of the box’ in my opinion. I’d say this campaign is an artistic achievement that combines fashion, beauty and skincare in a whole new light,” said Zhong Lin.

PITERA is “Iconic” by Artist Collective

A creative collective of artists from over the world reinterpret the iconic Pitera Essence in their own way in an experimental collage comprising of various art forms like illustration, photography, sculpture and painting.

“This project is all about respecting Pitera Essence’s classic established image, while using new artists to challenge assumptions about it.”- Chocomoo, Illustrator from Japan

“We all have a different way of expressing Pitera, and that’s what’s so exciting about the experience,” said Kang Hee Kim, Photographer based in New York.

Created exclusively for the festive season, SK-II presented the new Fantasista Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence in collaboration with Fantasista Utamaro. Essentially unchanged for over 39 years, Facial Treatment Essence is SK-II’s signature and most awarded skincare bestseller.