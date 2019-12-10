New Educational Program Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury

Parsons Paris Announces New Fashion and Luxury Educational Online Program for High School Students.

Course Provides Students with Behind-the-Scenes Look Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury.

Parsons Paris, the European campus of The New School’s world-renowned Parsons School of Design, announced a new online course for high school students, Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury, a dynamic behind-the-scenes learning journey into the fashion industry. Exploring the compelling history, trends, and culture of fashion, the multidisciplinary course is taught by acclaimed faculty members from Parsons Paris and features additional interviews and exclusive content by industry leaders from top Paris fashion and luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Balmain, and more.

The course culminates in the Parsons Paris Insider’s Challenge, where students can use their learnings from the course and their creativity to propose solutions to real-world fashion and luxury scenarios.

The new course features overviews of career pathways in fashion, luxury goods, accessories, and marketing; in-depth explorations of how sustainability, technology, and social issues are impacting the industry; and how brands can innovate and be successful in the 21st century. Students will also learn about the history of celebrated luxury fashion houses, key elements that define luxury brands, what makes a best-selling product, and more.

The multidisciplinary course combines one-on-one mentoring; fun, high production lectures; over 100 videos with fashion and luxury leaders and Parsons Paris faculty; assignments with individualized student feedback; and out of class discussions—all conducted online with user-friendly technology. Classes are led by Parsons Paris faculty members Eros Erotokritos, a fashion designer with two boutiques in Paris; Anna Krutiy, a marketing and product

development expert; and Badara Ndiaye, an influencer and creative director.

Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury offers access to this exciting world in two- or four-week sessions to accommodate students’ busy academic schedules. High school students globally are welcome to begin applying for the February 2020 and summer 2020 cohorts.

Australian University Looks to Growing Chinese Luxury Market to Launch Global Luxury Management Degree in Dubai. The new degree focuses on implementing best-in-class managerial practices in the luxury goods and services segments.

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), the first international university and highest ranked Australian university in the UAE, today announced the launch of a new Masters’ degree – Global Executive Master in Luxury Management (GEMLux). Created in partnership with the prestigious Italian business school, Politecnico di Milano’s Graduate School of Business (MIP), the degree is designed to help meet the growing demand for highly-skilled professionals in the luxury sector.

To be offered in UOWD’s campus in Dubai from March 2020, the dual-degree is designed to empower professionals to evolve as luxury brand managers, fashion retail buyers, PR specialists, creative directors, brand ambassadors and visual merchandising executives.

As part of the four-semester curriculum, students will travel to prominent luxury shopping and fashion capitals including Dubai, Milan, Geneva and Paris to participate in factory tours, as well as visit the headquarters of luxury brands, exhibitions and industry fairs while gaining exposure to game-changers in the luxury retail industry.