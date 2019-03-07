The most luxurious sports club to enjoy the beauty of the Cheltenham Festival

If you can’t actually make it to Cheltenham that week, there is no better place to be. Fitzdares opens luxurious sports club for the Cheltenham Festival (TUESDAY 12 – FRIDAY 15 MARCH 2019).

Fitzdares, one of the world’s finest bookmaker, opens a luxurious sports club for the week of the Cheltenham Festival, at Mark’s Club in the heart of Mayfair, London. With access to one of the most exquisite cellars in London and food from the world-famous private members’ club, the club will have brokers on hand to help novices and experts alike as they watch the drama unfold on screens.

With 5,000 bookmakers closing their doors this year, Fitzdares (member of The Walpole – the official sector body for UK luxury) are bucking the trend by creating a luxurious environment in Mayfair for their members to enjoy the beauty of the Cheltenham Festival.

The sports club is hosted in private rooms within the club, showing all the live racing at Cheltenham, plus other sporting events that week, including Liverpool in the Champions League. Guests can book a table for lunch, simply turn up and order lobster sandwiches from the bar menu, or just sit back and place their bets in the comfort of the club’s beautiful armchairs and sofas, while the sport unfolds before their eyes.

“While most bookies are closing their doors or just going online, we believe that the future of bookmaking is not algorithms or bombarding customers with mass advertising, it’s the connection between the bookmaker and the sports fan that really counts,” said William Woodhams, CEO of Fitzdares.

“There are no cashiers, fixed-odds betting terminals, one-arm bandits or frosted windows – just a wonderful and comfortable environment in which to enjoy sport, whether you are an expert or a total novice. Our plan is to roll out the idea internationally this year.”

Fitzdares has designed the Denman Dining room with a Club Table for members to enjoy lunch and tea during the races. The Birley chefs have curated a seasonal menu that will keep both British and Irish racing fans happy. From Irish smoked salmon to free-range chicken pie, their exceptional food compliments one the finest wine cellars in London.

In the Kauto Star Bar, a selection of cocktails will be served with a smart twist on bar snacks. Members can also enjoy a stunning lunch at the communal club table as well as afternoon tea and wine.

The Cheltenham Festival is a meeting in the National Hunt racing calendar in the United Kingdom, with race prize money second only to the Grand National.

It is an event where many of the best British – and Irish – trained horses race to an extent which is relatively rare during the rest of the season.

The festival takes place annually in March at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. The meeting usually coincides with Saint Patrick’s Day, and is particularly popular with Irish visitors. Day One at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival is the Champion Day. Day Two is Ladies Day, followed by St Patrick’s Thursday. Day Four is the Gold Cup Day, with Jump racing at its heart.