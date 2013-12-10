The 8th annual Festival of Speed Orlando

This year’s Festival of Speed Orlando united a showcase of the best in automotive, aircraft, marine and motorcycle design along with the finest in culinary and luxury products. Adding to the excitement of the weekend event, three-time IndyCar Champion Bobby Rahal was in attendance as the honorary chairman with display vehicles from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as well as his own personal collection. A feature vehicle of the weekend was the Pagani Huayra Carbon Fiber Edition from Pagani Miami.

A collection of over 300 exotic cars, motorcycle and watercraft were on diplay at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Automotive designs by Pagani, Lamborghini, Audi, Porsche, Ferrari, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston-Martin, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren and more were on display along with fine wines, exciting culinary offerings, smooth jazz in the gardens and luxury lifestyle displays featuring fine jewelry and timepieces.

The itinerary for the luxury event weekend included also a “Luxury Lifestyle Jet Port Reception” featuring a preview of unique vehicles as well as a display of aircraft, watercraft and luxury lifestyle items, and a “Wine Connoisseur’s Dinner” (Norman’s at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando).