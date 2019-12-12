Stunning views of Tokyo, the Gulf of Palermo, Mexico, and Paris: 5 of The Most-Awaited Hotel Openings Of 2020

Cheval Blanc Paris, The Tokyo EDITION, Xigera Botswana, Villa Igiea, and One&Only Mandarina are the hottest hotel openings of 2020. The common thread amongst them is that these properties will delight guests with their distinctive character, varied experiences and superior service.

From the eternally popular such as France and Mexico to the more exotic, including Japan and Botswana, these luxury hotels and resorts part of the Virtuoso network are setting new standards in the ultra-competitive luxury space.

The Virtuoso collection offers more than 1,400 outstanding hotels, resorts, spas, lodges, luxury camps and villas in over 100 countries. When booked by a Virtuoso advisor, each property offers exclusive benefits valued at more than (U.S.) $500 per stay.

The most exciting properties around the world debuting over the next six months, announced by Virtuoso. When you check in, you’re a VIP.

Cheval Blanc Paris, France – Opening Spring 2020

Located in the heart of the City of Light, steps from the Louvre and the Marais, the new Cheval Blanc Paris hotel combines historical, cultural and contemporary features for an authentic Parisian experience. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the 26 rooms and 46 suites offer views of famed landmarks and city life.

The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, Japan – Opening June 2020.

Located near Tokyo’s finest neighborhoods and attractions, the property will feature 206 rooms with stunning views of the city’s skyline, including 21 suites and a penthouse. A signature restaurant, cocktail bar and wellness spa will cultivate a unique, luxurious atmosphere.

Xigera, Botswana – Opening June 2020.

Xigera is defined by exceptional service, with 105 staff looking after just 24 guests in an intimate, exclusive bush experience. The solar-powered lodge offers 12 suspended suites surrounded by ancient trees and flood plains, showcasing bespoke works by Africa’s most exciting young artists and craftspeople.

Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte Hotel, Italy – Opening June 2020

A former refuge for royalty and Hollywood’s elite, Villa Igiea occupies a unique location overlooking the azure waters of the Gulf of Palermo. After a restoration, the iconic palazzo will showcase a fresh design while maintaining its timeless splendor.

One&Only Mandarina, Mexico – Opening June 2020

Set in a lush, beachfront jungle setting, the intimate One & Only Mandarina resort boasts 104 standalone villas and treehouses – each with a private pool. Guests will have access to innovative culinary experiences, a lively beach club, wellness programming and a playground of adventures on land and sea.