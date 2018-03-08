H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Flying Hours watch unveiled at the 2018 SIHH is a hypnotic ballet that captivates the eye. The hours just wander by… actually the minutes do, which is what makes H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Flying Hours watch so unique.

For the first time in its history, the Schaffhausen-based luxury watch manufacture H. Moser & Cie has revisited its time display methods to create a new, disc-based system. The mechanism is inspired by the planetary systems that led to the birth of modern, independent watchmaking. Limited edition of 60 pieces, the Funky Blue dial is equipped with 3 discs for the hours and a central sapphire disc for the minutes, beige kudu leather strap.

The signature H. Moser & Cie. Funky Blue dial features several planetary gears mounted on star wheels: in the centre, the main disc in sapphire displays the minutes on a 240° sector; three smaller discs bearing the hour numerals are arranged around it. Each planetary gear rotates on its own axis, revealing the hour in a display inspired by the original planetary systems. The wide display angle of 240° gives the Endeavour Flying Hours highly accurate legibility. The hour discs, which are so well integrated as to be almost invisible, blend into the main dial, ensuring the aesthetic stays true to H. Moser & Cie.’s signature minimalist style. To enhance the mechanism’s legibility, the current hour numeral appears in white, following the minute disc as it completes a revolution before disappearing to be replaced by the next hour.

This piece marks a significant technological milestone in the history of H. Moser & Cie. The automatic C806 calibre that powers the Endeavour Flying Hours was developed and produced jointly by HAUTLENCE and H. Moser & Cie., and is based on the HMC 200 calibre from H. Moser & Cie. With a

minimum power reserve of three days, the C806 movement is equipped with a bi-directional winding system powered by an oscillating weight in solid red gold. The escapement and hairspring are produced in-house by Precision EngineeringAG, a sister company of H. Moser & Cie. and HAUTLENCE. This fruitful collaboration has enabled multiple synergies to be created within the independent Swiss family group MELB Holding, which owns H. Moser & Cie., HAUTLENCE and Precision Engineering AG.

For the strap of the Endeavour Flying Hours, H. Moser & Cie. has opted for beige kudu leather with a raw finish to add an unconventional touch to this highly refined and timelessly elegant model, which is available in a limited edition of 60 pieces.

H. Moser & Cie. was created by Heinrich Moser in 1828. Based in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, it currently employs 55 people, has eight of its own calibres and produces 1,200 watches per annum.