The bourbon and tech industries collide once again with the introduction of “JIM”. The new smart decanter is the bourbon drinker’s answer to Alexa.

Voiced by 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, the decanter-turned virtual voice assistant includes a sleek compartment for bourbon storage and voice command capabilities. While he can’t turn off the lights or sing you a song, “JIM” bridges the gap between Silicon Valley and Kentucky with unique artificial intelligence that will answer your questions… and pour you a glassof bourbon.

Behind this first-ever artificially intelligent decanter is Jim Beam, the maker of the world’s best-selling bourbon and last year’s Jim Beam Apple Watch. A “HomeBar” engineered with more than 200 years of bourbon know-how, “JIM” is advancing the technology of shot pouring and drinking, providing bourbon lovers a high-tech way to enjoy America’s Native Spirit.

Unlike other smart home devices, “JIM” not only answers life’s most important questions, but also offers groundbreaking shot pouring functionality that allows legal drinking age consumers to serve up a drink from the comfort of their couch.

“For decades, we produced unique limited-edition decanters that are now collectors’ items. And now, we’re introducing a smart decanter that lets fans enjoy their bourbon on demand with friends and family,” said Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon is aged twice as long as required, delivering an oak vanilla, spicy backdrop with a toasted oak, sweet finish.

The Smart Wine Decanter that Makes Every Wine Taste Perfect In Seconds

To bring the best in your wines, smart decanter are an ideal tool. iSommelier is a connected, versatile carafe that has reinvented the traditional aeration process used to reveal the full potential of every wine. The smart home device reduces long decanting times from hours to seconds with iSommelier’s revolutionary molecular air filtration system. An hour in a traditional decanter is reduced to a single minute with iSommelier.

Highly concentrated and purified oxygen comes in contact with the full body of the wine more evenly and makes the aeration more efficient. This reduces traditionally required long decanting times. The efficient and convenient aeration process suits the rapid pace of modern life. Enabling you to decant in minutes not hours.