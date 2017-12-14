Traditional Bohemian crystal manufacturer hosts festive ornament-making workshop throughout the Advent season.

Four Seasons Hotel Prague is celebrating Christmas this year by honouring the Czech Republic’s renowned glassmaking tradition with Preciosa, the world’s leading manufacturer of authentically crafted Bohemian crystal, zirconia and nanogems, who conducts weekly DIY (do it yourself) workshops in the luxury hotel lobby.

For centuries, Preciosa has achieved technological breakthroughs and introduced the world to the truly captivating and timeless quality of Bohemian crystal. Today, the company offers an assortment of more than 35,000 premium fashion and jewellery stones to a vast portfolio of fashion and jewellery designers all over the world.

Every Friday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 pm through December 22, 2017, Preciosa’s in-house designers will showcase this proud Czech tradition to Four Seasons guests who are invited to simply observe or actively participate in creating a one-of-a- kind holiday ornament.

Additionally, one of the Hotel’s many Christmas trees will exclusively don Preciosa crystal decorations, which may be purchased in the Gift Shop and Spa.

“Christmas, is such a magical time for us, when the Hotel decorations are at their best. The Preciosa workshop adds yet another element in the dedication of Four Seasons Hotel Prague to enhancing the festive atmosphere at the Hotel for our guests while celebrating local traditions,” says René Beauchamp, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Prague.

“Preciosa crystals have brightened up the holiday season, especially here in Bohemia, for nearly five centuries since our country’s glassmaking tradition began,” said Karel Páral, Commercial Development Director for Preciosa Components. “We are delighted to be partnering with Four Seasons Hotel Prague this year and sincerely hope that their guests enjoy working with our crystals as much as we enjoy creating them.”

As well as the Friday live piano concerts in its lobby, Four Seasons Hotel Prague has prepared an exclusive program to help its guests enjoy the coming holiday season to its full. From delicious Christmas lunches and dinners to an extravagant New Year’s Eve party, Four Seasons Hotel Prague has created a full menu of seasonal delights for its guests this year.

images: precioasa