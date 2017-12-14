Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson’s private island paradise devasted by this year’s hurricane season, to Re-open in 2018.

The past months have been a testing time for the British Virgin Islands following the impact of Hurricane Irma. Virgin Limited Edition confirmed that Necker Island in British Virgin Island will welcome back its first guests to a newly restored Great House as early as October 2018, with further accommodation to reopen in 2019.

Work has commenced to rebuild the island following the devastating effects of the 2017 hurricane season. Guests can look forward to white sandy beaches, luxurious accommodation, watersports and top class food in one of the most beautiful regions of the world.

Necker Island is located in the Caribbean in the beautiful and unspoiled British Virgin Islands. The luxurious resort can be booked exclusively year-round. That’s just you plus 33 friends and family on your own private Caribbean island.

“Amongst all this destruction, it has been overwhelming to see the determined spirit of the BVI community and heart-warming to see how our team have pulled together to help support all those impacted,” said Virgin team.

“As you can see from the photos, much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged. We felt the full force of the strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic Ocean. But we are very fortunate to have a strong cellar built into Necker’s Great House and were very lucky all of our teams who stayed on Island during the storm are safe and well,” said Richard Brandson. He posted a video of the devastation to the resort after Hurricane Irma hit. The mega-storm ripped apart the idyllic resort while Branson and his team hid in the wine cellar.

Necker Island is part of Virgin Limited Edition collection of of destination retreats and luxury hotels located in some of the most amazing settings. From one of the world’s most exclusive private islands to thrilling safaris via a Magical Moroccan kasbah, each location is designed to be your home away from home. Each one has been personally selected by owner, Richard Branson, and has its own unique story to tell.