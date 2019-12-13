Principal Tower is a soaring testimony to London’s continuing influence and vision. The spectacular views of London are an integral part of the apartments – epic vistas of an epic skyline.

Joining other landmarks in the City such as “The Gherkin”, “The Cheesegrater” (Leadenhall Building) and the “Walkie-Talkie” (20 Fenchurch Street), Principal Tower is poised to become a world-class building in the iconic skyline of London.

Commissioned by Concord London and Brookfield Properties, the first residential tower in London fully-designed, both inside and out, by world acclaimed architecture firm Foster + Partners, combines spectacular architecture and breath-taking views with intelligent, elegant design of the highest specification. Foster + Partners’ first residential skyscraper in London contains 299 luxury apartments.

Each of the luxurious apartments in this 50-storey tower also benefits from the residents’ gym and spa, screening room, lap pool, 24-hour concierge and the newly built adjacent tree-lined piazza of shops, restaurants and bars.

There are subterranean bicycle storage facilities available and opportunities to acquire parking spaces. With a City address, but within walking distance of trend-setting Shoreditch, the development offers fast, efficient transport links, as well as a wealth of cultural and culinary experiences on the doorstep.

“Designed by Foster + Partners, Principal Tower signifies the epitome of understated elegance. Inspired by the architectural landmarks in its vicinity and the historic views it offers across the capital, Foster + Partners has created a svelte new addition that responds to the uniqueness of its location both geographically and culturally,” commented Principal Tower London developers.

All interiors are designed by Foster + Partners’ own in-house interiors practice in collaboration with LIV Interiors to seamlessly blend with the architecture. A cool palette, carefully considered detailing and the very best materials combine to create serenely elegant spaces.

“Principal Tower is an integral part of a composition of buildings that includes the new Amazon headquarters, the adjacent low-rise residential buildings and the refurbished and restored Light Bar,” Grant Brooker, director at Foster + Partners told deezen,

“It was designed specifically for this location – the character of the buildings and the form is specific to the place it occupies, and it would certainly not be built like this anywhere else in the city,” added Brooker.

