PAL-V Liberty Pioneer is the world’s first production model flying car

Geneva Motor Show 2019: PAL-V, the Dutch company who are developing a roadable aircraft, unveils the production model of its limited edition flying car.

Last year PAL-V (Personal Air and Land Vehicle) already announced that the company behind the flying car is going to start with a limited edition of the PAL-V Liberty. This year, PAL-V shows the special elements of this limited edition of which delivery starts in 2020.

At the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) 2019 PAL-V unveiled the distinctive features of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, world’s first production model flying car. The 90-piece limited edition is based on the PAL-V Liberty which was unveiled last year at the GIMS.

“Although more and more flying concepts are announced, only a handful of companies work on a real flying car: one that can both fly and drive, ideal for city to city mobility. The combination offers unprecedented freedom: personal door-to-door flying mobility,” said Mike Stekelenburg, Chief Engineer at PAL-V.

“The gyroplane principle not only provides us with a safe and easy-to-operate flying car but it also enables us to make it compact and within existing regulations, which is the most important factor to build a useable flying car,” added Stekelenburg.

With the launch of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, PAL-V will open the next chapter of personal mobility. The Pioneer edition gives 90 people in the world the possibility to go above and beyond.

Amongst other features, the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition is equipped with a dual control cockpit and the Electronic Flight Instrument System. The full carbon package clearly distinguishes the Pioneer from the standard Liberty as well as a tailor-made interior and exclusive characteristic two tone colour scheme.