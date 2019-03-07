Sunseeker Hawk 38 high-performance day boat is always first to the best anchorage or beach restaurant. With a choice of paint finishes and upholstery, it will also make the ultimate superyacht chase boat; no two boats are ever likely to be the same, says the British luxury yacht manufacturer.

Every last detail in the new Sunseeker Hawk38 has been designed with performance in mind.The high-performance day boat designed in collaboration with Fabio Buzzi Design features an optimased hull being capable of a leisurely 70mph (62kts) ‘out of the box’ with standard twin Mercury R400 outboards mated to Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effortthrottles. The hull has been optimised to take advantage of the latest outboard engine technology giving not only performance benefits but also low-cost maintenance for clients. For even more performance, other outboard engines are available to special order.

“Having worked previously with Fabio Buzzi Design on the XS2000 and XS Sport as far back as 18 years ago, Sunseeker has always dominated this area and will continue to do so with this technologically advanced cutting-edge new model,” Sunseeker CEO, Christian Marti commented on Hawk 38.

As Sunseeker says, the all-new Fabio Buzzi Design patented structural foam hull with ‘anti-dive’ bow not only makes for an unsinkable boat but also moderates vibration and noise transmission to an absolute minimum. To reduce lateral pitching and increase comfort and safety whilst running at high speed, inflatable Hypalon 866 STAB® tubes are fitted as standard and provide the added benefit of built-in fendering for easy boarding and stability at anchor.

Hawk 68 features carbon fibre grab rails with polished stainless-steel mounts, retractable cleats, compression latches and a custom audio system with polished stainless-steel speaker grills, aft facing swim speakers and optional subs.

The foredeck is complete with a sunbathing pad with elevated fixed headrests and an optional foredeck sail canopy. Aft facing u-shaped seating is centralised around a quick release carbon or painted table that can be stowed in seconds.

Fitted with a Simrad navigation system, the helm console consists of the very latest 16-inch Evo 3 touch screen multifunction display with GPS and Wi-Fi capability. The Simrad screen gives access to the CZone DC switching system to allow integrated control of all essential systems including lighting, batteries, pumps and LED navigation lights. In addition, the Lumishore LED lighting package is controllable from the Simrad screens via the Lumi-Link smart lighting application to offer a spectrum of colours and effects.

Power-assisted steering is courtesy of the intelligent leather-trimmed tilt steering wheel incorporating full control of the navigation system.

Positioned under the helm is the toilet compartment, complete with vanity unit, stainless steel hand basin, skylight, and CZone DC switching system master panel; replicated through an additional 5” colour touch screen to ensure full redundancy for critical systems.

Aft of the console are four FB Design racing seats built for speed and performance. With shock absorbing mitigation, 120mm stroke, electrohydraulic actuators and electric bolsters, occupants can either sit or stand for optimal comfort and safety.

Throughout the boat, there is multiple built-in storage such as a cavernous stowage locker with carbon fibre lid at the bow, which can be utilised for a plethora of toys including two Seabobs with dedicated bulkhead-mounted charging units. The self-draining composite decking in platinum with white corking includes yet more stowage with a large central deck locker that can hold a life raft or inflatable paddleboard.

Sunseeker unveiled details on new Project 8X

In January, Sunseeker released details of its exciting new model, Project 8X, which will be fundamentally different from the current Sunseeker range. Launching in autumn 2020, Project 8X showcases the fresh design direction of Sunseeker’s next generation of larger models.

Exemplifying the feel of a true superyacht, says Sunseeker’s design team, Project 8X’s stand-out features will be its striking lines, incredible volume, a sophisticated open-plan interior and a new ‘Beach Club’ concept – offering four times the area of a traditional bathing platform design.

A few month ago, Sunseeker International and Rolls-Royce have agreed to present the first yacht fitted with an MTU series production hybrid propulsion system in 2020. The new Sunseeker yacht will have an integrated MTU hybrid propulsion system. It will consist of two 12-cylinder MTU Series 2000 diesel engines (each delivering around 1,432 kW/ 1,947 hp), on- board generators, electric propulsion modules, transmission system, batteries, control and monitoring systems and can be expanded on a modular basis.

Sean Robertson, Sales Director at Sunseeker International commented: “Sunseeker has always led the industry by innovating and being first to market so it is entirely appropriate that we are the first luxury performance yacht manufacturer to partner with MTU Hybrid Power which will revolutionise how all customers power their boats over the coming years. The way owners are using their boats continues to evolve with efficiency and noise reduction now as important as features and volume which all contribute to their ultimate purchase decision. This latest hybrid technology will feature in a brand new model launching in 2020 and will allow owners a choice of multiple operating modes from all-electric with zero emissions through to use of the twin 12-cylinder diesel engines delivering efficient class-leading performance. We will always be led by our customers who are seeking the highest levels of innovation to match their extended cruising aspirations.”