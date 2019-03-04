Luxurious Beachside Retreats: A New Oceanfront Oasis unveiled in Montecito

Almost simultaneously, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announced two new elevated experiences for upscale travelers. The first one is the ultra-luxury brand’s first property in Hong Kong and the second one is the first ultra-luxury resort in Southern California to offer guestrooms set directly over the sand.

Rosewood Miramar Beach Opens Its Doors As California’s Most Luxurious Beachside Retreat

Located in Santa Barbara’s picturesque Montecito community, Miramar, meaning ‘to behold the sea,’ takes its name from its remarkable location on one of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in California.

Years ago, on that same strip of magnificent beach was Miramar by the Sea, a storied resort first purchased by a young couple in 1876. Initially a private residence, the couple was so taken by the extraordinary location that they soon built cottages to lodge visiting friends and family. Not long afterward the cottages became accommodations so that outside guests would also be able to share in the magic of Miramar. With each passing summer season, with so many embracing the golden age of travel, the spirit of Miramar was born.

The resort is residential in style, service, and sentiment.

The property, which features 161 guestrooms and suites, was manifested from the founder’s idea of a sprawling Montecito estate that grew over time, in tandem with the growth of a family – an homage to the genesis of the original property.

At the heart of the property is the magnificent Manor House where a dramatic stone-paved driveway leads up to a striking single-entry, solid-wood front door that opens into the home’s grand foyer.

The centerpiece of the residence is its luxuriantly-curved staircase – a tribute to an original design by esteemed Southern Californian architect Paul Williams, remembered by many as an architect to the stars. Williams’ work and vision are distinctly Southern Californian and has influenced residential and hospitality design worldwide. His original drawings are on display within the property’s entryway, showcasing a number of sketches, including the inspiration behind the resort’s spiral staircase.

Three signature suites reside in the Manor House including The Founder’s Residence, The Miramar Suite and The Ambassador Suite. Each provides the utmost in luxury, space, and style, infusing distinctly residential design details throughout the resort – the product of collaboration with Rick Caruso’s personal interior designer, Diane Johnson. Boasting spectacular views and distinct décor and design, the signature suites can be combined with king-sized guestrooms to form an entirely private, seven-bedroom retreat within the Manor House.

Complementing the grandeur of the Manor House, spread over 16 acres of lush landscaping, are the Bungalows and Lanai House guestrooms. Each guestroom accommodation is light-filled and spacious and offers a furnished balcony or patio, a roomy dressing area, and awe-inspiring views of the garden, ocean or mountainside. Lavish bathrooms provide every indulgence with elegant marble finishes, freestanding soaking tubs and separate his-and-her vanities.

A focal point of the estate is the Cabana Pool, one of two pools on property. Another nod to Paul Williams, the pool’s distinctive, serpentine-edge design draws inspiration from the architect’s work for the now-demolished Arrowhead Springs Hotel in Central California. Nineteen luxurious cabanas, each topped with a stylish black and white valance, complete the pool’s polished yet playful footprint.

Destination Dining

Rosewood Miramar Beach features seven distinctive restaurants and bars. Helmed by Executive Chef Massimo Falsini – who joins the property with experience leading a Michelin-starred restaurant – the resort’s culinary program is characterized by locally and sustainably sourced produce that highlights the best of the region’s rich gastronomy.

Rosewood Miramar Beach – Resort Retail

Hand-selected by Rick Caruso, goop occupies a brick-and-mortar retail space at the resort alongside The Gatehouse, a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. The goop Sundries Shop at Rosewood Miramar Beach, which is the brand’s first permanent hotel retail experience, combines goop-approved favorites in clean beauty, wellness, athleticwear and resort fashion with elevated beach essentials for travelers. Extending beyond the Sundries Shop, each guestroom at Rosewood Miramar Beach will feature a minibar offering an assortment of goop curated items.

Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Room with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views.