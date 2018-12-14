Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur ‘s Yun House introduces a modern take on fine dining. A new pairing menu is tailor-made to bring a new dimension to the world-famous LOUIS XIII experience, revealing different sensations of LOUIS XIII to both the palate and the eyes.

LOUIS XIII in collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur pays tribute to luxury dining with The LOUIS XIII Experience, a menu pairing between the finest cognac and the legendary LOUIS XIII and Yun House by Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, a highly-acclaimed restaurant and Kuala Lumpur’s premier destination for fine-dining.

The culinary union made its debut at the exclusive LOUIS XIII Room at Yun House.

Each unique menu pairing brings out the exceptional qualities of LOUIS XIII in its own special way, magnifying and illustrating the most sumptuous matches between the King of Cognac and exquisite Chinese cuisine by Yun House.

The six-course pairing menu highlights regional specialities with a focus on Cantonese cuisine adapted from local palates. The menu pairing starts off with the Four Seasons combination platter – foie gras roll, crispy silverfish and deep fried mushroom for contrast to bring out the smooth, rich and crisp notes of the LOUIS XIII cognac. The second course of double-boiled abalone and fish maw soup with morel mushrooms and sea whelks pairing is sumptuous, fragrant and elevates the combined flavours perfectly.

Following that, the next course features beautifully braised lobster with lily bulbs and truffle oil. This sophisticated and decadent dish isn’t too overwhelming, simple broiled lobster that has substantial mouthfeel of succulent-sweetish flesh and a textural match, paired with Italian truffle oil for its aroma.

The fourth course of steamed coral garoupa fillet with scallion oil is a presentation of fresh, garoupa fillet, renowned around the world as the highest-quality garoupa in its class. As it delicately steamed in aromatic scallion oil, this exquisite fish eagerly absorbs and enhances the flavours of any accompanying ingredient.

The last savoury course is wok-fried fish paste noodles with Canadian scallops. This signature dish prepared with seasonal Canadian scallops and homemade fish paste noodles is a re-creation of the humble Chinese invention; noodles. These ingredients enhanced by distinctive Cantonese cooking finesse, offers delightful harmonious flavours that immerse guests’ palates in an unforgettable gourmand experience.

And finishing off the meal will be an indulgent pairing of Chef’s signature dessert duo of homemade pineapple pastry and bird’s nest with almond cream served in whole young coconut.

The pairing menu is priced at ~ USD 6.900 for a table of 10 persons, which comes with a LOUIS XIII decanter (70 cl). A single menu option is also available at USD 720 for one person with two glasses of LOUIS XIII (60 ml).