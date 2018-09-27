Italian For…: YOOX x ITA to help Italian fashion brands expand through e-commerce

“Italian For…”, a project developed by YOOX and ITA – Italian Trade Agency, debuts online, giving premium customers in the US and China the chance to discover a curated selection of over one hundred Italian fashion and design brands.

The Italian fashion brands, both emerging and established, in clothing, footwear, bags, accessories, jewelry, and design objects have been scouted and especially selected by YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group, the Italian high-end online fashion retailer, and represent the excellence of Italian lifestyle, creativity and culture within small and medium-sized companies. The addition of these brands enhances YOOX’s offerings of unique, made in Italy products, many of which would not have been as readily available to consumers outside of Italy.

The creative concept of “Italian For…” is a playful commentary on what makes Italian style and everyday life so distinct and aspirational. At times stereotypical and unapologetically cheeky, “Italian For…” speaks to the chic, elegant, and striking inner Italian in everyone.

“Italian For… represents a shared vision of the strategic role played by e-commerce in the promotion of Italian brands in key foreign markets, such as the US and China,” said Alessandra Rossi, President of YOOX.

“Amongst other characteristics, YOOX is perceived by customers as a destination to discover new brands and the scouting conducted within this partnership with ITA unveils over one hundred Italian gems, their style and creativity, to worldwide customers,” added Rossi.

“Using intense training activities, drawing up distribution agreements with e-tailers, retailers and marketplaces, and promoting them in the most promising markets such as China and the US, we want to increase the number of Italian export companies and encourage further growth. The agreement signed with YOOX gives the chance to small businesses to embark on a digital internationalization process and let the world discover their hidden gems,” said Michele Scannavini, President of the Italian Trade Agency.

The project is the result of an agreement between YOOX and ITA, aiming to encourage the development of e- commerce for small and medium sized Italian fashion and design companies in the US and China.

To boost the awareness of this collaboration, as well as increase sales, strategic online-to-offline activities, such as events and pop-up store in New York City, will be launched throughout the twelve months.