Benedetta Bruzziches, MORE, Delfina Delettrez, Frantoio Muraglia, LOVEThESIGN, Evo Yachts and Venissa are the winners of the second edition of the Altagamma Foundation award.

The “EMERGING BRANDS AWARD – Believing in the Future” supports emerging Italian cultural and creative businesses in the various sectors represented by the Italian luxury body.

The Award also aims to contribute to safeguarding Italy’s leading position in the global luxury market in which it holds a 10% share, with peaks of 25% in personal products and food, and 30% in design.

“Unique in terms of its across-the-board approach, Altagamma intends to support emerging brands that demonstrate the appropriate entrepreneurial and creative qualities with a shadowing and mentorship programme. In this sense, the choice of the winners is based on an assessment of the qualities of their products and services, as well as their medium- and long-term growth potential,” the Italian luxury foundation explained this year’s choices.

The winners in the 7 categories of the Emerging Brands Awards were:

Digital: LOVEThESIGN

Founded in 2012, this is the first online home design boutique. It proposes a prestigious selection of products, new ideas and design icons, is an ambassador for Italian style all over Europe and has a community of two million design lovers. www.lovethesign.com



Luxury Transport: EVO YACHTS

In 2015 Evo Yachts created Evo43’, a revolutionary product that combines design, comfort and form with an innovative system that is able to increase the amount of usable space in less than 30 seconds. www.evoyachts.com



Hospitality: VENISSA

The perfect example of a “walled vineyard”, the Venissa Estate is located on the island of Mazzorbo in Venice. Venissa is a vineyard (its native grape is the Dorona di Venezia), a restaurant (1 Michelin star) and a Wine Resort with 19 rooms. www.venissa.it

Fashion: BENEDETTA BRUZZICHES

Benedetta produces special and precious luxury bags in the Viterbo area, reviving artisan traditions and combining sustainability, research and innovation. www.benedettabruzziches.com



Design: MORE

Founded by Valentina Moretti, MORE proposes a new approach to living with a collection of made-to-measure houses, developed from architectural concepts and constructed in just 8 weeks. www.morettimore.it



Jewellery: DELFINA DELETTREZ

A designer and jeweller based in Rome, Delfina’s work stands out for its extensive research into materials, original use of figurative surrealism and natural iconography. www.delfinadelettrez.com

Food: FRANTOIO MURAGLIA

Frantoio Muraglia produces extra virgin olive oil in Puglia with an emphasis on innovation that has seen it invent original products such as FUMO, a naturally smoked oil.

www.frantoiomuraglia.it

The second edition of the award involved the creation of an ADVISORY BOARD made up of high- profile professionals and personalities from the various sectors who evaluated the candidates, firstly selecting the 21 finalists and subsequently, with the contribution of all of the partners, the winners. An Advisory Board diversified in terms of area of expertise and approach, comprising Davide Paolini (food journalist), Antonio Cristaudo (Pittimmagine), Stefania Lazzaroni (Altagamma Foundation), Piero Lissoni (designer), Sara Maino (Vogue Italia), Cristina Morozzi (Istituto Marangoni Design), Walter De Silva (designer), Ettore Mocchetti (Traveller) and Luca Martines (Yoox Net-à-Porter Group).

The Italian luxury industry Award was organised in association with Borsa Italiana, Maserati and SDA Bocconi, and with the participation of L’Uomo Vogue.