As the founder of one of fashion’s most timeless brands and designer of the iconic wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg’s experience and perspective on what makes a strong and enduring brand resonates far beyond fashion.

The premier online education platform MasterClass announced today that legendary designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will offer an online class exclusively with MasterClass. In her first ever online class, von Furstenberg teaches how to build a fashion brand, including how to differentiate yourself, create a visual identity, test your product, build a team, and make a name for yourself in the fashion industry. The class will officially become available this summer.

Diane von Furstenberg’s online class will focus on building a fashion brand, while also diving into finding your inspiration, authenticity, overcoming failure and gaining confidence. As a mentor, she offers an unflinching look at the instincts that have guided her career and life.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to teach this MasterClass and to share my knowledge, my experience, successes and failures,” said Diane von Furstenberg. “It is a class about building a fashion brand but it is also about designing your life.”

“Diane is an amazing teacher and mentor. She not only teaches how to design and build a fashion brand, but she shares business and life lessons that apply to everyone,” said David Rogier, MasterClass CEO and Co-Founder.

Diane von Furstenberg entered the world of American fashion when she arrived from Europe with a suitcase full of her dress designs. In 1974, she created the wrap dress, which came to symbolize power and independence for an entire generation of women. By 1976, she had sold over a million of the dresses and was featured on the cover of Newsweek. After re-launching in 1997 with the dress that started it all, DVF is now a global luxury fashion brand sold in over 55 countries.