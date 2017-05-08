MarcBeauty announces five new vloggers from the #castmemarc class of 2017.

marc jacobs beauty introduces the #castmemarc class of 2017, a global casting call that has awarded five emerging beauty stars as the brand’s new vloggers.

marc jacobs beauty’s first-ever #castmemarc campaign invited aspiring artists to share videos on instagram telling marc what inspires them in beauty and fashion and why they should be chosen for the #beautymarc video series.

After sifting through vlogger candidates from around the world, marc jacobs beauty flew 10 finalists to new york to record a makeup application video for a panel of judges, including marc jacobs and marc jacobs beauty global educating artist Yvonne Macinnis. Milk, a friend of marc jacobs beauty, announced the five winners, London-based Nathalie Sade Fontanges from Zambia (@nathalie7sade), Rhea Jacobs from Dubai (@therjacobs), Lucy Garland from Australia (@lucygarland), Jay from Santa Barbara (@glamboyjay) and Zachary Edward from Los Angeles (@zacharyedward).

“We were really excited to see the response to the #castmemarc global search. I really enjoyed the submission videos and loved everyone’s enthusiasm and energy. I love to see how different people interpret all of the product we have worked so hard on. we’re super appreciative of people traveling so far to work with us and can’t wait to see what they do,” commented marc jacobs.

The marc jacobs beauty #castmemarc class of 2017 has been awarded a starring role in the brand’s #beautymarc how-to video series. In addition, the artists have won a year’s supply of marc jacobs beauty products, invitations to all marc jacobs beauty influencer events in 2017 and a marc jacobs wardrobe and accessories allowance.