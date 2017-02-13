“i see beauty in many things and i am attracted to all sorts of imperfection, to style, to confidence or experimentation. it’s unexpected and surprises you.” marc jacobs

marc jacobs is known for working with makeup artists who genuinely love and authentically use marc jacobs beauty products. The famous designer‘s exquisite beauty collection is now announcing three elite makeup artists as brand ambassadors for 2017. Michael Ashton, Sarah Tanno, and Hung Vanngo will bring their artistry expertise and points of view to the brand, traveling the world on behalf of marc jacobs beauty to enhance editorial vision, create digital tutorials for new launches, and craft iconic looks on their celebrity clientele like Adele, Lady Gaga, and Kaia Gerber.

The artistry ambassador program will continue to build upon the strengths of the brand – product innovation and performance – with the help of Ashton, Tanno, and Vanngo. marc jacobs beauty is available in over 25 countries and these artists will be leveraged across every platform where they will share their skill set with clients and media alike.

Lady Gaga and her dancers took the Pepsi Halftime stage at Super Bowl 51 wearing Marc Jacobs Beauty with looks created by the incredibly talented, Emmy-Award winning makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

“My inspiration for Gaga’s makeup for the super bowl is Gaga. She’s my muse every day…I was really inspired by all the iconic looks throughout her career so far,” stated Sarah.

Recreate the iconic look with Le Marc Lip Crème in Dashing + Enamored Lip Lacquer in Hot Hot Hot, Highliner in Violet Femme and Blacquer + new Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in Pink Of Me, Magic Marc’er, Air Blush and Velvet Noir.

The latest product launched by marc jacobs beauty division is Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème for 8 Bold Hours. Everything we love about Le Marc Lip Crème is now available in a luxurious formula for a completely new liquid lipstick sensation. ⠀

Formulated with Brazilian cupuaçu butter and collagen, the rich, creamy texture always feels cushiony, and lips never appear lined or cracked. In a range of bold nudes, each stroke of the velvety doe-footed applicator delivers unexpected full coverage with a subtle, satin-sheet sheen.