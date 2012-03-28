Iconic Hôtel de Crillon in Paris is closing for a two-year interior renovation

The legendary Parisian Hôtel de Crillon is the second iconic luxury hotel closing for extensive renovations. Hôtel de Crillon in Paris is supposed to close this fall for a comprehensive interior restoration in order to keep up with competitors such as Mandarin Oriental, Le Royal Monceau and Shangri-La.

The large-scale works involve the entire 18th century heritage building recently acquired by a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family from Starwood Capital. The ground floor, rooms, suites and restaurants will experience major changes. The project will also include the creation of a luxury spa center.

At the end of 2011 the most mythical of Parisian luxury hotels unveiled its Belle Epoque restorated historical listed facade.

Overlooking the famous Place de la Concorde, at the crossroads of Arts and Fashion, Hôtel de Crillon is a former private residence offering discrete luxury in the heart of Paris.