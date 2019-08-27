Hypnotherapy could be the answer to reach new goals and improve mental well-being

Located in a picturesque 18th century stable block, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire captures the essence of the Estate’s historic past.

Positioned discreetly, set apart from the Hotel yet easily reached through a glass walkway, the 2,900 square metre (31,000 square foot) Spa provides an ideal setting in which to relax, revive and re-energise. An oasis of relaxation, there is a good selection of bespoke treatments and experiences to choose from, with holistic therapies, high-performance facials and body treatments. Here, the luxury hotel spa announced a new collaboration with clinically trained hypnotherapist Mark Williams.

Offering two VIP suites amongst 15 treatment rooms, The Spa is spacious and elegant – a must during one’s stay.

Alongside Mark, the hotel guests will explore the origins of hypnosis and understand how they can use this innovative Deep Mind Massage to reach new goals and improve their mental well-being.

“Whether they want to lose weight, reduce stress, combat sleep disorders, break a bad habit or overcome a phobia –

hypnotherapy could be the answer to achieve this and much more,” announced the luxury hospitality network.

During the one hour session, Mark will personalise the process to fit the guest’s needs and individual requirements. After the session, guests will then be able to continue the therapy with a complimentary hypnosis recording to listen to at home to compound what was done in the session.

To further enhance the treatment, the unique Mind Massages will also be available as part of a package with the existing range of massage therapies at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, allowing guests to fully address their mind, body and soul.

For those interested in longer programs of treatments, Mark can also provide an initial consultation where guests can ask questions and find out more about hypnotherapy before booking.

Four Seasons hopes that by offering hypnotherapy it will be able to provide a relaxing therapy that offers fast results, leaving guests feeling totally relaxed – mentally and physically.

Talking about therapy, Mark explains, “With my dedicated help and positive attitude, we can work together to help reduce or remove challenges. Hypnotherapy is a collaborative process. Clients should treat the therapy as an investment in themselves.”

Join Four Seasons in the fight against cancer

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire invites runners, walkers, families and spectators to join its annual charity event for Cancer and the Community. Taking place on Sunday, September 8, 2019, the event raises funds for three main charities closely connected with the property: the Brain Tumour Charity, Phyllis Tuckwell and the Target Ovarian Cancer charity.

Four Seasons has organised and participated in annual charity runs and other initiatives all over the world to raise funds toward advancing cancer research for more than 38 years. A key date in the calendar at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, the Hotel team is dedicated to beating cancer with its annual Cancer and the Community event.

Since the first race back in 2005, more and more people have shown their support to the event at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, but for 2019, to enable the Hotel to raise as much money as possible with this non-profit event, an impressive target of 450 entrants has been set.

Guests of all ages are welcome to run or walk the 2 kilometre or 5 kilometre route around the Hotel’s glorious Dogmersfield Park Estate, which will later be followed by an afternoon of fun-filled activities, live entertainment and delicious food.

The luxury hotel also invites brides-to-be for an afternoon tea

Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is teaming up once again with luxury bridal boutiques Bridal Indulgence and Tilly Mint to create an afternoon of all things bridal with Bride-to-Be Afternoon Tea.

Kicking off at 1:30 pm on September 15, 2019, the event will see guests enter the Hotel’s historic walled garden, transformed into a wedding wonderland. Attendees will then have exclusive access to a beautiful bridal fashion show before a Q & A and talk on everything brides-to-be need to know about the wedding planning experience. The afternoon will be completed with a Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire Afternoon Tea.