Genesis showcased its vision of future mobility in Cannes.

Genesis introduced its all-electric, high-performance Essentia Concept at the CR Fashion Book Cannes Party held during the week of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. This marked the first public appearance of Essentia since its world premiere at the New York International Auto Show in March.

Among hundreds of celebrities and influencers present for the 12-day film festival, Genesis Essentia luxury car had a center-stage reception at this exclusive event held by the magazine of style & inspiration by Carine Roitfeld.

Essentia is the Genesis brand’s first battery-electric vehicle concept. It features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, a multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is the brand’s initial design study for a true GT car, challenging status quo as the ultimate manifestation of Genesis design and engineering. As a thrilling sports car designed to counter the complexities of a modern lifestyle, Essentia offers serenity, clarity, and beauty.

“Last week, after amfAR’s annual charity fashion event in Cannes, Carine and all our friends headed for the hills to a private villa for an after party hosted by CR Fashion Book that went well into the night. Presented by Blakes London along with Genesis and Perrier-Jouet, the party featured tunes by recently-appointed LVMH menswear designer Virgil Abloh, Heron Preston, and Sita Abellan,” said crfashionbook.com.

Following the March unveiling of the Essentia Concept and 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show in April, Genesis announced a five-year partnership agreement with world-class athlete Hyeon Chung, the brand’s first tennis ambassador. Genesis also acted as automotive sponsor of the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference held in Lisbon, Portugal.