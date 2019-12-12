Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV to debut at CES 2020

Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV will make its public debut at Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas.

Fisker Ocean will serve as a model for how desirable EVs can replace gasoline vehicles as practical daily drivers. The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker has been eagerly waiting to show his revolutionary Fisker Ocean luxury SUV to the public, so he decided to debut the full prototype – reflecting the actual production vehicle – at CES 2020.

“The world will get to see the fully-engineered vehicle, which rides on a production-ready platform – signaling ourintent to get it to market efficiently,” explained Henrik Fisker.

The designer and manufacturer of eco-friendly electric vehicles also announced a partnership with Electrify America. The partnership enables Fisker driver access to the largest open DC Fast charging network in the USA – with approximately 800 charging stations and about 3,500 chargers across 45 states by 2021.

Fisker customers will enjoy automatic recognition of the vehicle at Electrify America charging stations, a free miles package from Fisker and the ability to find charging stations through the Fisker Flexee mobile app. Additionally, Fisker Ocean reservation holders will soon have access to an exclusive video that illustrates the vehicle’s unique new “California Mode” open-air feature – via the Fisker Flexee mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store.

Drivers of the world’s most sustainable vehicle will enjoy a truly hassle-free, practical experience when using Electrify America’s extensive charging network across North America through Fisker’s proprietary mobile app.

Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America’s charging stations – allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments. Fisker will offer a free miles package with each vehicle, allowing for a certain amount of complimentary charging. Additional details on charging packages will be shared later in 2020.

Electrify America expects to install, or have under development, approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

The Fisker Ocean features a CCS Type 2 Combo plug – enabling the vehicle to be charged through any stations that leverage technology in line with the latest in international standards.

The vehicle is equipped with a state-of-the-art battery – with 80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions).

More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15% capacity to 80% capacity). Electrify America’s 350 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute.