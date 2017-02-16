Bora Bora Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of The Overwater Bungalow.

Bora Bora’s overwater bungalow is turning 50 this year. The first overwater bungalow was built by the famed “Bali Hai Boys” on the French Polynesian island of Raiatea in 1967. This sought-after design has since been replicated around the world, though Bora Bora is most known as the luxury destination of choice for these accommodations.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora offers 100 overwater bungalow suites (15 with private plunge pools), ranging in size from 1,120 – 2,228 square feet (104 – 207 square meters.) Each designed with traditional thatched roofs, indigenous Polynesian artwork, modern flair and privacy in mind.

Half-century anniversary of the world’s most unique accommodation is celebrated at Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, recently named Best Large Luxury Island Resort in the World by Cigar Aficionado, with the introduction of a €1,967 resort credit.

Paying homage to the year of the first overwater bungalow, the high-end resort introduces the 50th Anniversary Package, which includes a euro 1,967 resort credit, to be used by guests on resort charges such as dining, activities and spa experiences. Additionally, guests booking this package will receive a “Make Your Own Mai Tai” kit, allowing them to further celebrate this occasion with French Polynesia’s most famous cocktail.

The luxury resort also offers seven inclusive beachfront villa estates, while dining options include a vast selection of creative culinary experiences, from Polynesian to French to South Pacific fusion. A full- service spa offers the perfect combination of relaxation and exhilaration, while an abundance of active adventure options await.

The Resort has recently introduced offering private jet charters from Los Angeles to Bora Bora.

In partnership with Aircraft Logix, this new service provides non-stop flights from the executive terminals of Los Angeles area airports (including LAX, VNY and others) – bypassing the hassles of commercial air travel, and boarding directly onto a Gulfstream G550 or other large cabin aircraft private charter. Guests have the year-round option of an exclusive private charter (one party of up to 12 guests), or a shared private charter (with other Four Seasons guests) over select dates throughout 2017, including a Spring Break charter April 13-20, a Festive charter in December and other lifestyle-oriented charters centered around romance, culinary experiences and wellness.