2017 LOEWE Craft Prize shortlist announced.

“Excellence in craftsmanship”. What is means? Spanish fashion house Loewe has the answer and an annual international prize to celebrate and recognize uniquely talented artisans.

In 2016, the LOEWE FOUNDATION launched the LOEWE Craft Prize. The incentive for the prize goes back to the roots of LOEWE, a leading luxury house that started as a collective of artisans in 1846. 26 works have been selected as finalists by the Experts Panel out of more than 3,900 participants.These works will be

submitted to the Jury for their final decision on 10 April and will form part of the touring exhibition.

The prize acknowledges the importance of craft in today’s culture and recognizes the skills of artisans whose talent, vision and will to innovate set a standard for the future, as Creative Director Jonathan Anderson explains: “Craft is the essence of Loewe. As a house, we are about craft in the purest sense of

the word. That is where our modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.”

The 26 finalists, spanning all ages, were selected by a jury of experts comprising textile, jewelry and ceramics designers, as well as journalists. During its deliberations the jury selected creations for their technical accomplishment, innovation and artistic vision.

The winner of the Loewe Craft Prize will be announced on April 10 in Madrid, the historic home of the luxury House. The winner receives 50,000 euros and the winning work will be exhibited alongside all shortlisted entries in Madrid, Tokyo and New York.

