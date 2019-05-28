First Hyatt branded hotel in Portugal – a stunning waterfront location facing Tejo River

Hyatt Hotels announced its foray into Lisbon.

The number of tourists visiting Portugal has increased for eight consecutive years, with 12.8 million travelers visiting in 2018 alone. Lisbon, Portugal’s coastal capital city, established itself as a prime destination not only for leisure travelers, but also for larger conventions and events. This increasingly competitive hospitality market will be home to the first Hyatt branded hotel in Portugal.

Expected to open in late 2020, Hyatt Regency Lisbon will feature 200 hotel rooms and apartments and will be located between Rua Guerra Junqueiro and Avenida da Índia, a stunning waterfront location facing Tejo River, the longest river in the Iberian Peninsula.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon to appeal to both business and leisure travelers seeking a seamless experience.

The new hotel will mark continued growth for the brand in Europe, joining Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée and soon-to- open Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira and Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid.

The hotel will be situated just a five-minute drive from Lisbon’s historic city center and within easy reach of many major attractions, including the two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Bélem Tower and the Jéronimos Monastery. These nearby sites, along with its prime location across from Lisbon’s conference center and convenient access to the airport, will make the Hyatt Regency brand a natural fit.

Nuno Galvão-Pinto, regional vice president development at Hyatt, announced that the hotel will offer a wide range of intuitive facilities, including a luxurious spa, a swimming pool, a rooftop terrace bar with views over the river, as well as a beautiful courtyard and garden.

“The Hyatt Regency brand offers a stress-free environment for leisure and business travelers alike to enjoy a productive and energized experience. Guests can enjoy signature services and amenities, including notable food and beverage, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who adhere to every detail,” said Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The latest Hyatt hotels opened by the hospitality network include Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, Hyatt Regency Bali, and Hyatt Regency Al Kout in Kuwait.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country also has been redesigned, introducing a casually elegant, rustic chic retreat in Downtown Santa Rosa’s Historic Railroad Square.