GFG Style x Envision: Fabrizio Giugiaro unveils his latest electric concept

Fabrizio Giugiaro unveils his latest electric concept – a car that combines the comfort of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury sedan and dynamics of a sports car.



GFG Style x Envision concept car called Sibylla- a car that integrates with its surrounding energy infrastructure. Sibylla is a sporty four-seater all-wheel drive. Over five metres long, and 1.48 meters high, the car is a generous size.

GFG Style and Envision debut a new concept electric vehicle at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The concept car brings together beautiful design with beautiful energy, defining a car that integrates with its surrounding energy infrastructure.

“In celebration of my father’s 80th birthday, we have designed a car that combines the comfort of an SUV with the elegance of a luxury sedan and dynamics of a sports car. It is a beautiful shape, inspired by the seamless efficiency that Envision’s EnOS energy IoT platform enables,” said Fabrizio Giugiaro, CEO of GFG STYLE.

“Integration of EV charging into the electricity system is one of the biggest challenges for the automotive industry today. Sustainable mobility can only become a reality once sufficient clean energy is integrated into the energy system to charge millions of EVs, and for that to happen the world’s transport and energy systems need to merge into one ecosystem. We joined forces with GFG styles to address this challenge,” said Zhang Lei, Founder and CEO of Envision.

A four door, luxury sedan, empowered by Envision’s EnOS energy IoT platform, the car is a ground- breaking concept, introducing innovative solutions in accessibility and mastery of driving with clean energy and a connection with the broader energy ecosystem.

The car’s name, Sibylla, was chosen in reference to the figure from Latin mythology endowed with the ability to provide answers and predict the future. This connects to the ability of the EnOS platform to make the car smart within the wider energy ecosystem, able to provide data from the external world and support the future of e-mobility. It is also a fitting tribute to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s mother, named Sibylla.

Empowered by EnOS, the world’s largest energy IoT platform, the car can also become an intelligent green power plant. A car (e.g. with a 75 KWh battery) stores as much electricity as an average European household consumes in a week, and can be both a flexible demand and an energy source. With EnOS, the car not only connects to a network of 100GW of renewable assets, but also communicates and shares energy with other vehicles, homes and buildings, enabling a flexible and smart future energy system. This makes electricity clean, secure, and affordable for millions of EV

users.

Zhang added: “With EnOS, for the first time, a driver can influence the colour of their electricity and contribute to a world of Beautiful Energy.”