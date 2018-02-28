This Restaurant in Colorado Earned its 40th consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Four Star rating and AAA Four Diamond status

Colorado dining experience: Flagstaff House Restaurant Receives Two Prominent Industry Awards – Forbes Travel Guide Four Star and AAA Four Diamond. Forbes’ annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences.

The Flagstaff House, Boulder, Colorado’s renowned fine dining, mountainside restaurant, announced two prestigious recognitions by the industry’s top-ranking ratings systems. The restaurant earned its 40th consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Four Star rating and AAA Four Diamond status for the 29th year in a row.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating

high-end properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards.

Since 1971, the Flagstaff House has been owned by the Monette family, including Don Monette and his sons Scott and Mark. Over the years, the family-run Colorado institution has received numerous accolades for its upscale and inspired French American cuisine, breathtaking views and sophisticated service. Executive Chef/Partner Chris Royster is a past recipient of Zagat’s 30 Under 30 award and was crowned one of Food Network’s Chopped Champions in 2016.

The Forbes Travel Guide rating notes Flagstaff House is “easily one of the most amazing spots to watch the sunset” in the world. It also highlights the restaurant’s award-winning wine list of more than 3,800 selections that guests can easily navigate using a state-of-the-art tablet system, along with the personal attention of a team of Sommeliers. Flagstaff House has won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award every year since 1983.

“At Flagstaff House, we create lifetime memories for our diners, whether they’re celebrating special occasions and holidays, or everyday memorable meals,” said Adam Monette.