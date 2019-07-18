Evo R6 – a 18 meters yacht that opens up new horizons in the yachting world

The highly appealing new Evo Yachts‘ flagship designed by Valerio Rivellini retains the extending sidewalls that have brought the shipyard fame and amazes with clean lines, plenty of space and, most importantly, the incredible flexibility of the interior and exterior spaces.

Evo Yachts Evo R6 to debut at 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival

Evo Yachts Evo R6 puts the shipyard back into the spotlight. Maximum flexibility of interpretation and use are two essential features of the new yacht from Evo.

The Neapolitan shipyard, which has gained a reputation right from the outset for models that stand out for their “convertibility”, advanced technology and appealing design, launches its innovative flagship (17.71 meters long, compared with the 13 meters of the previous 43’) created under the banner of functional design.

The clean aesthetic of the exteriors, featuring a vertical bow, high side walls and impeccably elegant finishings, is matched by spacious interiors.

The entire outdoor area is clad in teak, with four distinct spaces defined according to how they are used. In the stern there is the “Transformer”, a modular platform incorporated seamlessly into the beach area, which can be used to embark/disembark from/onto the dock, or alternatively as a sea ladder or diving platform, and even to help launch and haul up tenders and jet skis.

The beach lounge has a huge walk around sun deck island in the center, which is all on the same level for comfort and safety and represents a unique feature in this category. The spacious sun deck has room under it for a tender, with two lockers provided for liferafts, water toys or Seabobs.

This is also the area where the revolutionary signature feature of Evo Yachts can be found: at the touch of a digital switch, the “XTension” side walls open in a matter of seconds, increasing the space available by 40% and converting the beach lounge into a huge, exclusive private beach. While this appealing innovation is a feature of all Evo Yachts models, it is absolutely unique on the R6, because on a boat almost 18 meters long, the maximum beam with the side walls extended is close to that of a catamaran.

The open galley on deck features a table seating eight, while rotating one of the backrests creates a big C-shaped sofa around the table, which can be opened and increased in size if needed. The double-seat helm station is lightweight, almost suspended, with mirror-finish stainless steel detailing. The forward area offers a huge walk around sun deck and two facing sofas.

The two Volvo Penta IPS units offer a choice between 625 hp (IPS 800) and 725 hp (IPS 950) and, at maximum power, drive the motor yacht to a remarkable top speed of 36 knots and a cruising speed of about 28 knots.