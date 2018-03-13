Design, Gifts

Etro launches its new Home Interiors line inspired by the nomadic spirit

Home Interiors completes the Etro world, bringing a unique and refined style to your home.

Etro Home Interiors 2018

Etro Home Interiors 2018; images source: etro.com

 

Italian fashion house Etro, in the year of its Fiftieth anniversary, celebrates Milan: both its places and its people. The story of Etro’s origins and its connection with the city where it all began. The Spring Summer 2018 Menswear Collection celebrates and exalts the SuperEtroHero’s metamorphosis, giving the man that wears it the limitless potential to transform himself.

Etro also launches its new line Home Interiors, in collaboration with Jumbo Group. The furnishing collection – a natural continuation of Etro fashion, sharing both its style and values – will be presented for the first time at the 2018 Salone del Mobile di Milano (Milano, April 17-22, 2018), the international reference point for the furnishing and design sector.

The collection mixes elements of contemporary design with Etro’s classic fabrics, embodying the idea of “New Tradition”, which combines classicaland experimental elements with innovation.

Four different stories introduce this refined and linear furnishing collection in which exceptional materials are combined with the brand’s iconic fabrics, created exclusively for this line. The result is a collection of armchairs, sofas, chaise longues, consoles, bookcases and coffee tables for the living room; tables, chairs, madias and sideboards for the dining room; beds, bedside tables, dressing tables and dressers for the bedroom; and also a lighting collection.

The collection features an iconic piece, the Babel armchair, part of the “Nomadic Story”, inspired by travels in India and Western Asia, in which the power of symbolic language is expressed through the masterful use of fabrics and of the brand’s quintessential pattern, Paisley. The Babel seat has a shape reminiscent of that of a foldable travel chair, while still maintaining a throne-like form. Thus, the voyage themed essence of the collection is enriched by a touch of irony, the tale of travel emphasised by the symbolic presence of a suitcase, a trusted companion to the distant lands so dear to the brand.
etro roots campaign 2018

