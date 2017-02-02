Eleven Ravens debuts the Macan, a luxury Mahjong table

Played with 144 ceramic tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols, Mahjong is an extraordinary game of great skill, strategy, and patience.



In celebration of Lunar New Year, luxury lifestyle brand, 11 Ravens, has unveiled a new game – Mahjong – to its collection of elite contemporary tables. Christened ‘Macan,’ this new Mahjong table features a base of high-grain ebony macassar wood bordered with aluminum bars finished in

gold leaf. 11 Ravens is a Los Angeles-based lifestyle company that designs and manufactures objets d’ art for sport and leisure. Their luxury game tables include table tennis, billiards, shuffleboard, poker and mahjong. Each table is hand-made and created by skilled artisans in order to deliver a high-performing game experience with a sophisticated aesthetic.

Mahjong, a tile-based game that originated in China during the Qing dynasty, is commonly played by four players. The game and its regional variants are widely played throughout Eastern and South Eastern Asia and have a small following in Western countries. Similar to the Western card game rummy, Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance.

The Macan luxury table is fully customizable. Macan Mahjong table is available with or without an auto shuffler. Price begins at $12,000.

