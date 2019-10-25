Eden of Coronet, the world’s most valuable guitar, on display at 2019 Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) is trying to display striking items at JWS each year and the world’s most valuable guitar does just that. According to Mohamad Meheiddine, JWS Event Manager, this year’s visitors can enjoy the guitar not only for its extravagance but also be in awe of its functional use for musicians.

The 2019 Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) takes place between 26-30 October at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This year the event will be showcasing the world’s most valuable guitar which has been approved by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The extravagant guitar is decorated with over 11,441 diamonds amounting to over 400 carats set in 1.6 kilograms of white gold.

The guitar which is named the “Eden of Coronet” was designed by Mark Lui (also a renowned songwriter), created by 68 artisans and took 700 man days to complete. The brothers of Michael Jackson are just some of the music artists who have performed concerts using this distinctive instrument.

A number of brands will launch their collections for the first time. Devji Aurum will be presenting its Ruhi jewellery collection; Tuscany based FerrariFirenze will be presenting its new line named Garbo, and Daisy, one of the new creations inspired by flower petals moved by the wind among many other unique items ‘never seen before’.

BOSSA, the new luxury multibrand Brazilian pop-up is also one not to miss. Brands in this area include: Goldesign Brazilian Jewellery, Zanatta Casa, Sweet Home, Nuage Maison, Kasa57, Mallorca Jewells, Carol Kauffmann Jewellery, Gold Sweets, Goldesign Perfumes, São Carlos Muranos, Rendá by Camila Arraes fashion, Decor and Home.

Some brands are presenting new collections for the first time in JWS. Artist Ramji Bharany, owner of Lubhyati Fine Jewellery, a Dubai based company, will display exquisite handmade pieces brought all the way from India.

Established in 1959 in Thailand where the most beautiful handcrafted jewellery in the world is made, Primus will be bringing luxurious diamond pieces.

For diamond lovers, JWS will be hosting Amwaj Jewellery and Abdullah Al Masaood & Sons alongside other names offering different cuts, shapes and designs of diamond Jewellery, that suit both everyday wear as well as exclusive and luxury items. Visitors seeking precious stones can find unique collections at Dusoul by Dhamani, Alessa, Nsouli and Al Zain who all offer an extensive selection of exclusive bridal jewellery adorned with a variety of stones such as rubies, emeralds, sapphires to name a few.

Visitors can also enjoy an augmented reality experience at JWS and virtually try on jewellery pieces to see whether certain jewellery suits them by viewing them on screen.