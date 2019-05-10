Dolce Vita at Alassio Classic Concours d’Elegance 2019

Alassio Classic Concours d’ Elegance 2019 revived the magic flavors of 50’s and the 60’s Italian summers on the streets of Alassio, one of the gems of the Riviera.

The prestigious location of the Grand Hotel Alassio, on the shores of Western Riviera Ligure in Northern Italy (province of Savona), and the high level of the cars that took part to the Concours d’Elegance brought back the unique atmosphere that Mario Berrino, a famous artist born in Alassio, was able to put in a souvenir made of a tin can that tourists could buy back in those great days.

The 2019 winner is the 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider, one of the Dolce Vita most rappresentative cars, brought for the occasion by the collector Marco Milano, that was awarded with the “Best in Show” prize designed by the Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro GFG Style, right from the hands of the “Designer of the Century”.

Giorgetto Giugiaro was awarded by Mayor Marco Melgrati with a beautiful trophy for bringing to Alassio the full-electric prototype GFG Style Sibylla.

The winners of the four classes competing, awarded by the prestigious Jury led by Paolo Tumminelli and composed of Giorgetto Giugiaro, Luciano Bertolero, David Giudici, Alberto Vassallo and Ronnie Kessel, were:

“Art Decò” class – Packard Eight brought by Giorgio Vinai (Modena Motor Gallery Trophy);

“La Dolce Vita” class – Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider Pininfarina Prototipo from Collezione Lopresto (Gare d’Epoca

Trophy);

Trophy); “Pop Art” class – Ferrari Daytona brought by Antonio Gervasoni (Milano Autoclassica Trophy);

“Born to Run” class – Abarth SE 010 Sport Prototipo brought by Edoardo Magnone (Automotoretrò Trophy).

Daniele Turrisi Alfa Romeo 1900 Touring Cabriolet was awarded with a special Trophy from the City of Alassio as the “four wheel Miss Muretto”.

2019 Alassio Classic Contest of Elegance will return in 2020. The organizers invited classic car lovers for the next Contests of Elegance in Turin at Parco Valentino Classic (June 22) and in Sardinia at Poltu Quatu Classic (July 5-7).