Delta is amping up its in-flight amenities with the introduction of noise-cancelling headphones.

Delta is amping up its in-flight amenities with the introduction of noise-cancelling headphones from Los Angeles-based sound and philanthropic company LSTN Sound Co. Delta was interested in LSTN not only because of its stylish and functional headphones, but for the innovative way in which they serve communities around the world.

This latest enhancement is part of the airline’s multi-billion dollar investment in the customer experience that includes a cabin modernization program featuring new seats, seatback entertainment systems with free entertainment, high-capacity overhead bins, access to Wi-Fi on nearly all flights, free Main Cabin meals on select flights, upgraded free Main Cabin snacks, chef-curated meals in Delta One, a seasonal wine program, and an Alessi-designed collection of serviceware in Delta One and First Class.

Delta has also made significant investments in the customer experience on the ground, in addition to plans to add nearly 250 new aircraft to its fleet in coming years.

In advance of the partnership launch, Delta and LSTN will sponsor a mission with Starkey Hearing Foundation in Peru this May, where employees from each brand will be assisting in fitting and distributing hearing aids to those in need. The mission will be documented and transformed into an in-flight video, which will be visible on all IFE-equipped Delta flights globally this summer.

Delta Premium Select, the latest cabin experience from Delta Air Lines, will debut on select international flights in late 2017. Through additional space, elevated service and distinguished amenities provided by partnerships with brands focused on design and quality, Delta is bringing the ‘premium’ back to the premium economy experience.