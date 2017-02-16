The Duke Hotel Newport Beach joins the Newport Beach market as an upscale, lifestyle hotel, announced Michael George, Chief Executive Office of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Formerly the Fairmont Newport Beach, the property will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and convert to the Renaissance Newport Beach

in early 2018. The Duke Hotel Newport Beach aligns well with Crescent Hotels due to their extensive experience in repositioning unique and complex lifestyle hotels.

Adjacent to the John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA), The Duke Hotel Newport Beach is an upscale property with an unparalleled location that is convenient for business travel and leisure getaways. The hotel features 444 luxury guest rooms including 54 suites, rooftop pool with cabanas, an 8,000-square-foot spa, bocce court, tennis/sport courts, wedding gazebo, fitness center, restaurant, full bar, and 42,000 square feet of meeting space including 27,000 square feet of outdoor function space.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized and award winning Marriott operator of hotels, resorts & conference centers throughout the United States and Canada, has been selected as the manager. The Duke Hotel Newport Beach will begin accepting reservations as a Marriott affiliated “White Label” hotel effective March 2017.