Christie’s Signature Cellars’ All-American Sale

Christie’s wants to appeal to the loyal following of American collectors, as well as the growing global audience of those eager to sample the best of American vineyards by holding an online sale of coveted wines produced by notable winemakers in the US.

“The Signature Cellars: The All-American Sale” is an online-only sale that includes more than 250 lots of classic and cult wines from some of the most notable producers in the United States. Te Signature Cellars: The All-American Sale, an online-only sale that includes more than 250 lots of classic and cult wines from some of the most notable producers in the United States.

“For many years, Christie’s hosted a ground breaking and highly successful auction series called ‘California Only’ and this sale marks a welcome return to the tradition of gathering the best of the West Coast. To further popularize the sale, we are hosting the sale over a two week period encompassing our nation’s Independence Day so as to celebrate all that American wineries have to offer,” said Scott Torrence, Senior Specialist.

The wine sale is a closely curated mix of top-quality wines along with approachably priced selections. Highlights include the 1997 Screaming Eagle (3 bottles per lot, estimate: $6,500–9,500), the 1935 Simi Cabernet (1 bottle per lot, estimate $400-600), the 2004 SQN Poker Face Syrah(4 bottles per lot, estimate: $2,000-2,800), and a rare double- magnum 1984 Diamond Creek Lake Cabernet Sauvignon (estimate: $600-800).