British Fashion Awards 2019: One of the biggest nights in fashion

The British Fashion Council’s British Fashion Awards 2019 took place on Monday 2 December, returning to iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall.

The Fashion Awards recognises creativity and innovation in fashion, celebrating exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion globally over the past 12 months, and the brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today.

Last year guests included key industry opinion formers, industry & business leaders, creatives, designers, media, retailers, as well as guests & presenters including Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kate Moss, David and Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, Uma Thurman, Penelope Cruz, Alexa Chung, Lana Del Rey, Aquaria, Kendall Jenner, the 1975’s Matty Healy and Virgil Abloh.

The evening, hosted by award-winning American actress, CEO, and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrated sixteen awards, ten of which are put out to vote to an international panel of fashion industry experts, five Special Recognition Awards and a new Designers’ Designer Award, voted for by BFC Designer Members. Each winner was given a unique Swarovski crystal trophy, designed by Welsh artist, Ross Lovegrove.

In celebration of Giorgio Armani’s Outstanding Achievement award, Mr. Armani presented an Armani Privé couture catwalk show to the guests as a gift to The Fashion Awards 2019 and invited long-time collaborator and music icon Eric Clapton to play the evening out.

As well as recognising designers and industry leaders, The Fashion Awards celebrated raw creativity by hosting the Central Saint Martins, The White Show as part of this year’s ceremony. Each year the new intake of BA Fashion students is asked to create a design presented in white. This extraordinary collection is usually presented as an internal show. This year, for the first time, The White Show was brought to the Royal Albert Hall, recognising and celebrating the first creative steps of the next generation of fashion talent from all over the world, brought together in fashion’s creative capital, London. The BFC also sponsored The White Show through enabling the college to provide the students with sustainably sourced white fabrics to realise their vision. Little Simz opened the show and performed two tracks, Venom and Jealous, with The White Show.

Alongside all the celebrated awards, NEW WAVE: Creatives 2019 were given special mention by BFC Ambassador for Positive Fashion Adwoa Aboah. The category was introduced at The Fashion Awards 2018 to celebrate the young global creative community. The NEW WAVE: Creatives 2019 represent 100 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world. The list highlights London’s position as an international epicentre and pays

homage to the incredible success of both home-grown and international talent; while celebrating all those who play a vital role in the industry’s cultural and creative reputation.

The Fashion Awards 2019 Winners

Award for Positive Change: Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

Presented by: Amber Valetta & Halima Aden.

Accepted by: Emmanuel Gintzburger, Alexander McQueen; Gabriele Maggio, Stella McCartney; José Neves, Farfetch; Stefan Seidel, Puma; Thierry Andretta, Mulberry and Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast.

Brand of the Year: Bottega Veneta. Presented by: Rosie Huntington Whiteley;

British Emerging Talent Menswear: Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams; Presented by: Rita Ora & Liam Payne;

British Emerging Talent Womenswear: Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo; Presented by: Bel Powley & Gugu Mbatha Raw;

Special Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Presented by: Dame Anna Wintour and Lady Amanda Harlech;

Urban Luxe: Fenty. Presented by: Tyler, the Creator & Janet Jackson;

Business Leader: Remo Ruffini for Moncler; Presented by: Shailene Woodley;

Fashion Icon: Naomi Campbell; Presented by: Sir Jony Ive;

Accessories Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta; Presented by: Karen Elson;

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Sam McKnight; Presented by: Emilia Clarke;

Designers’ Designer Award: Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane; Presented by: Kylie Minogue;

Trailblazer Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen; Presented by: Naomi Campbell;

British Designer of the Year Menswear: Kim Jones for Dior Men; Presented by: Miguel & Kaia Gerber; Accepted by Donatella Versace;

British Designer of the Year Womenswear: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta; Presented by: Emma Roberts;

Model of the Year: Adut Akech; Presented by: Pierpaolo Piccioli & Edward Enninful;

Model of the Year: Adut Akech; Presented by: Pierpaolo Piccioli & Edward Enninful;

Outstanding Achievement Award: Giorgio Armani; Presented by: Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett;

The Fashion Awards is the main fundraiser for the BFC’s charitable and talent support work.

The BFC is a not for profit organisation focused on promoting excellence in British fashion and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent. The BFC’s work is achieved through a range of charitable initiatives which focus on education, business and mentoring schemes that support talent from school level, and emerging designers, to fashion start-ups and established brands. In 2018, the BFC raised over £2.3 million for its charities and business support initiatives, out of which £1.1 million will be allocated directly to scholars and designer businesses. The remaining money will go towards building an endowment to secure support for future generations.