This article titled “The Fashion awards 2019: Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee leads nominations” was written by Leah Harper, for theguardian.com on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 10.04 UTC

The Fashion awards nominations for 2019 have been announced, with Daniel Lee receiving four nods – three individually and one for Bottega Veneta – only eight months after he presented his first collection for the Italian luxury brand.

The “Bottega effect” has been one of the year’s biggest fashion stories, with the brand’s woven leather sandals and handbags quickly becoming front-row catnip and fodder for high-street copies.

Lee is up for accessories designer of the year, British womenswear designer of the year and overall designer of the year, while the label has been nominated for brand of the year.

Previously director of ready-to-wear at Celine, where he worked alongside Phoebe Philo, Lee is in his first role as creative director.

Jonathan Anderson received three nominations for the second year in a row, including British womenswear designer of the year for his work at his eponymous label JW Anderson and as the creative director of the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. His work at Loewe has also earned him nominations for accessories designer of the year and designer of the year.

Last year’s British womenswear designer of the year award went to Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, and was presented by the Duchess of Sussex, whose wedding dress was created by the designer. It has not yet been announced who will be presenting this year’s awards, but Meghan is not expected to make an appearance.

The British Fashion Council, which organises the event, will be hoping that Rihanna attends, to bring some stardust to proceedings. Her label, Fenty, received its first independent nomination in the urban luxe category, having being nominated as Fenty Puma in 2017.

Simon Porte Jacquemus – the French designer behind preposterously proportioned Instagram hit designs such as a giant straw hat and a 5.2cm (2in) micro handbag – is up for accessories designer of the year and brand of the year.

Kim Jones, the artistic director at Dior Mens, who was honoured with the BFC’s inaugural trailblazer award in 2018, has also been recognised this year, receiving nominations for accessories designer of the year, British menswear designer of the year and designer of the year.

The Duchess of Sussex presents the British womenswear designer of the year to Clare Waight Keller at the 2018 awards. Photograph: Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Phoebe English was the only designer to receive nominations for the British emerging talent award in both menswear and womenswear categories, for her own label.

Giorgio Armani was announced as the winner of the outstanding achievement award earlier this year, while Naomi Campbell was named the recipient of the fashion icon award.

The BFC had also previously revealed its secondoutstanding achievement award annual list of 100 new wave creatives as part of the awards. This aims to recognise young talent and innovators including “image-makers, hair and makeup artists, florists, set designers, creative directors, digital influencers and stylists”.

The awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 2 December. The event has previously been invitation-only, but this year tickets are available to the public.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Accessories designer of the year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

Brand of the year

Bottega Veneta

Gucci

Jacquemus

Loewe

Prada

British menswear designer of the year

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Riccardo Tisci for Burberry

British womenswear designer of the year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

John Galliano for Maison Margiela

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British menswear emerging talent

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Sofia Prantera for Aries

British womenswear emerging talent

Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Phoebe English for Phoebe English

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri

Business leader

Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Marco Gobbetti for Burberry

Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Designer of the year

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Model of the year

Adesuwa Aighewi

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban luxe

Alyx

Fenty

Marine Serre

Martine Rose

Moncler Genius

