Trade war: France hits back over US tariff threat on cheese and champagne – business live

9.22am GMT

A champagne vineyard in the village of Ville-Dommange a few kilometres from Reims. Photograph: François Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images

The list of French products that could incur a 100% tariff runs to 63 entries, covering food, drink, fashion, cosmetics and accessories.

It includes 22 different entries for cheese alone, including:

Fresh cheese, Roquefort, Edam, blue-veined, Gruyere, Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan and Swiss varieties. Even cheddar is mentioned, even though that’s more of a UK delicacy.

The list also includes “Sparkling wine, made from grapes”, which appears to covers France’s champagne production as well as crémant – or fizz from other regions.

On toiletries, the list includes

Lip make-up, eye make-up, manicure or pedicure preparations, beauty or make-up powders, and various soaps.

It also targets handbags, both with and without shoulder straps, whether they’re made of ‘reptile leather’, patent leather, braid, silk, plastic or other manmade fibres.

The US Trade Representative has also singled out 13 types of porcelain and china, including ranges for hotels and restaurants, and for households. It also singles out decanters, punch bowls, salt and pepper sets, mugs and steins.

Finally, the list includes cast iron table and kitchen products, which could cover Le Creuset-style pots.