Seven seats as standard: First BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV).

BMW is continuing its current product offensive in the luxury class with a yet further fascinating vehicle concept.

The first BMW X7 combines the presence, exclusivity and spaciousness of a luxury car with the versatile, agile driving properties of a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). Prototypes of the first Sports Activity Vehicle for the luxury segment demonstrate their supreme versatility during test drives at the polar circle, on desert tracks and on the highway.

In the new BMW X7, luxury, diversity and sportiness combine to form a unique entity.

With its impressive appearance, exceptionally generous interior space, sophisticated drive and suspension technology and exclusive equipment features, the BMW X7 is the latest interpretation of luxurious driving pleasure. The combination of supreme off-road performance and superior driving dynamics on the road so typical of a Sports Activity Vehicle is entering a further vehicle segment.

Exclusive detailing includes extensive chrome elements, seven electrically adjustable seats, LED headlights are standard, and the BMW Laserlight optional. BMW X7 boosts generous interior space across three rows of seats, with seven seats as standard. Uncompromised space is maintained in the third row, complete with armrests, cup holders and USB ports.

The BMW X7 will go on sale from April 2019, with prices starting from ~£72,155.

The drive tests impressively demonstrated the driving experience that can be enjoyed in the sophisticated ambience of the vehicle’s interior even under adverse climatic conditions and on the most varying terrain. At the Winter Test Centre in Arjeplog, Sweden, during hot-climate tests, but also in everyday traffic situations around the home town of Spartanburg, the prototypes of the new BMW X7 have already had ample opportunity to convince with contemporary luxury and supreme diversity.