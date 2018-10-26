Design, Gifts, Hi Tech

The Lux Dualshock 4 – the ultimate companion for all discerning gamers and collectors

The Lux Dualshock 4

The Lux Dualshock 4; photos: brikk.com

The gamer with impeccable taste will invest in this new Brikk Lux Dualshock 4, a Sony Dualshock 4 controller for the Playstation 4 coated in 24k yellow gold. Exquisitely practical, according to high-end accessories designers Brikk, the one-of-a-kind gift is uniquely crafted to exacting specifications. The gaming device is not bringing a new exciting ways to experience your games, but offers more stylish, intuitive, precision controls and a new opportunity to share your greatest moments. The ideal environment for the Lux Dualshock 4 is your safe, a museum, or a private collection.

The Lux Dualshock 4; photos: brikk.com

The classic version includes a playstation button made from solid 18k gold and featuring seven perfect diamonds of f/g color and clarity, totaling 0.25 carats. All other buttons are from the original Sony JDM-055 model controller.

The deluxe version features nine solid 18k gold buttons: the ‘playstation’ button, the four directional buttons and the triangle, circle, x, and square buttons. These buttons are studded with genuine conflict free diamonds of f/g color and clarity totaling 2.20 carats, making any controller resplendent.

The Lux DualShock 4. Real 24k gold with genuine flawless diamond-; photos: brikk.com

Full customization with a variety of bespoke options is available by request.

The controller, says Brikk’s design team, can be plated in rose gold, black rhodium, platinum, or rainbow titanium, and the buttons can be made out of titanium, carbon, zinc, or magnesium. Embellishment options include higher grade diamonds or alternative gems including emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and many other precious stones.

Dome shaped thumbsticks including custom stick heights and trigger stops can also be added, with board mods like disabling vibration, faster rapid fire, and multiple custom game specific configurations.

The gold controller is delivered in an exclusive Brikk aluminum case with a custom carbon fiber and foam insert. The lid is padded by a lush scarlet linen lining “designed for maximum opulence at a glance.”

Lux iPhone XS

Lux iPhone XS; photos: brikk.com

The Lux iPhone XS:This is what a $300,000 iPhone looks like

Brikk also annouced the launch of the Lux iPhone XS – one of the most opulent collection of communication devices available at the moment on the market. All lux iPhone XS and XS MAX models are genuine Apple iPhone x 512 GB globally unlocked models for any phone network in the world. Brikk offers 1 year global warranty and delivers globally. The opulent smartphone can be paired with the Lux iPhone Dock –  the “best luxury gift of 2016″, and the Lux Wath 4 Deluxe in solid 18k rose gold and Fuschia alligator strap with matching rose gold diamond deployment buckle.

The Lux Watch 4 in solid 18k yellow gold

The Lux Watch 4 in solid 18k yellow gold; photos: brikk.com

The Lux Watch 4 Deluxe in solid 18k rose gold and Fuschia alligator strap

The Lux Watch 4 Deluxe in solid 18k rose gold and Fuschia alligator strap; photos: brikk.com

