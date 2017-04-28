Best Seafood Restaurants in Singapore

Singapore is famous for its special options of seafood dishes. For this reason, many tourists visit this place annually. Naturally, you can find various spots with European, Chinese, and other cuisines, but these are mostly popular among the local citizens. The visitors of Singapore are likely to attend a seafood restaurant.

The number of seafood restaurants on this island is enormous. The restaurants are located throughout the city. However, the luxurious sea restaurants in Singapore are situated along the coastline in order to present a magnificent view for their customers. So, if you decided to plunge in the atmosphere of the sea and to taste the exquisite flavor of the seafood dishes, welcome to the following places.



Smith Marine Kelong

This restaurant is famous not only for its cuisine, but also a specific location. In order to visit this place you should take a boa, because this dining establishment is located in the sea between the two ferry terminals – Pulau Ubin and Changi Point. However, the boat trip to Smith Marine Kelong is not the only challenge offered by the restaurant. If you wish, you can order a meal and catch it by yourself. I.e., you take a boat, go into the sea, hook a snapper or sea bass, and then your catch will be cooked. Those, who prefer dining in comfort, should definitely try the clam bee hoon or steamed squid, as well as other specialties of the restaurant.



Jumbo Seafood

It is a luxury place in the East Coast Park. The restaurant is rather popular among the guests of Singapore, so it is a challenge to visit it without booking. Actually, the Jumbo brand offers several dining establishments on the island. This particular restaurant is known for being the first one. It was founded back in 1987, and now it has many things to offer.

The restaurant’s menu offers the famous Singaporean dishes such as the Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab. Besides, some of the Jumbo dishes have various awards, so catch a moment and discover Golden Salted Egg Prawns or Crispy Fried Baby Squids for your taste.

The Pelican

This place is the best from the architectural point of view. As soon as you get inside the restaurant, you will be surprised with the luxury interior of this dining place. The flooring is tiled with black-and-white marble; the frames of glass doors are made of copper. The place is penetrated with elegance and exclusiveness.

The dishes of the Pelican’s menu are cooked under the guidance of the prominent chef. The cuisine of this restaurant is represented mostly with American dishes. The flagship of the menu is the Pelican Platter, which comprises fresh raw oysters, clams, crab, poached prawns, mussels, Maine lobster with lobster tomalley.

Beaulieu House

While walking in the Sembawang Park, you may stumble upon the Beaulieu House restaurant. It is not possible to miss such a neo-classical erection. The history of the restaurant has begun in the 1910s, when the building was the house of a famous businessman. During the years, the designation of Beaulieu House had changed several times until now, when it became a luxury dining establishment.

The menu of this restaurant is represented by Chinese seafood dishes, such as braised pork knuckle in oyster sauce, fried crab with milk and egg yolk etc.

Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant

If you want to experience the real Singaporean cuisine, this is the place you need. Palm Beach has a wonderful location, where the Singapore River enters Marina Bay. This place is famous among couples to spend a romantic dinner together. Just imagine how you enjoy authentic Singapore seafood and watch at the magnificent sunset on this far island. The assortment of seafood dishes will surprise any gourmet, since it includes such famous dishes as Black Pepper Crab and Coco-Lobo.