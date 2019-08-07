Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke unveils the latest evolved Battista

Pure-electric luxury car brand Automobili Pininfarina leaves Italy for the Monterey Car Week.

Design Director Luca Borgogno presents Automobili Pininfarina‘s PURA Vision design model at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach.

Past, present and future on display at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach

New Battista hypercar joins classic Pininfarina-designed cars from the carrozzeria’s 89 years of glorious history on exclusive drive tour from Pebble Beach.

With legendary Pininfarina-designed cars being driven alongside the latest Battista pure-electric hypercar on Thursday 15th August, and the enhanced Battista design being revealed in North America for the first time, the 2019 Monterey Car Week is set to be the biggest celebration yet of Pininfarina’s past, present and future.

The latest Battista design model will make its North American debut as part of a drive to the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach alongside a jaw-dropping line-up of classic Pininfarina-designed cars.

Automobili Pininfarina’s PURA Vision design model will be revealed alongside sketches and renders that define the company’s future design language. It will reflect Pininfarina’s classic design and engineering principles and takes direct inspiration from both the Battista and some of the carrozzeria’s greatest masterpieces.

Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models are sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The hypercar company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

Monterey Car Week will also be the first opportunity for US clients to see the Battista since design enhancements were made following wind tunnel tests. This design evolution is defined by aerodynamic performance that strengthens the car’s overall design and contributes to an increased range targeting over 300 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge.

Completing Automobili Pininfarina’s packed program in Monterey, the Battista will join a parade of classic Pininfarina cars for a short drive to the House of Automobili Pininfarina. The drive will feature Pininfarina owners and their cars on a four-hour circular route on Thursday 15th August from 1pm.

From late 2020 just 50 Battistas are estimated to be available in Europe, 50 in North America and 50 in the Middle East and Asia markets, with the €2m hypercar available to order through a small network of specialist luxury car and hypercar retailers.