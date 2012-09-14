Asia’s first Legoland opened in Malaysia

Legoland, one of the the most famous and popular amusement park opened its first Asian theme park





Merlin Entertainments Group, Europe’s leading and the world’s second largest visitor attraction operator, has identified Asia Pacific as an important new development region for future Legoland Park developments. Legoland Malaysia, the company’s 6th Legoland Park dedicated to the toy building bricks, opened in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The 76 acre (30 hectare) Legoland theme park include 40 rides and attractions designed for children from 2 to 12. More than 30 million Lego bricks were used to build Miniland attraction that recreates the Asian landmarks, an interactive world at a 1:20 scale with people, trains and airplanes.

In September 2011, Merlin Group announced a potential new site in Chuncheon City in Gangwon province of Korea.

Merlin operates through three Operating Groups: LEGOLAND Parks, Resort Theme Parks and Midway Attractions, using a number of international brands including SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, the Dungeons, LEGOLAND and the Eye. In addition, Merlin also operates a number of leading national brands such as Thorpe Park and Alton Towers in the UK, Gardaland in Italy and Heide Park in Germany.

The first Legoland park opened in 1968 in Billund, Denmark. Today the Lego-themed parks count six locations: Windsor (UK), Gunzrburg (Germany), Carlsbad (near San Diego, California), Winter Haven (near Tampa or Orlando, Florida), and Malaysia.