This trophy property is sitting on one of the best spots in Southern California. And you can name your own price. The renowned coastal estate at 33 Smithscliffs Laguna Beach CA wil be sold Truly Absolute to the highest bidder, there is no reserve. The Absolute Auction of this luxury estate will be held on the property site Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM, PT.

These approximately 10,112 square feet of luxury living are positioned in the middle of everything. From the best restaurants and easy access to John Wayne Airport, to cultural experiences and beaches, the award winning coastal estate brings heaven a little closer.

Laguna Beach – home to the most prestigious real estate in the world

Let’s see what makes this luxurious estate at the top of Smithscliffs one of the most valuable on the continent and one of the best entertaining homes on the Californian coast.

Located in the exclusive and gated community of Smithcliffs, the so-called sweet spot of North Laguna, this custom villa features include two oceanfront lots with a hundred and twelve feet of frontage. The ocean calms the heart, while the endless space, the décor and architecture combine to create an atmosphere in which we can be our best selves in this year-round retreat for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, and beachgoers.

The villa is the product of a meeting of minds between internationally recognized architect Brion Jeanette and Rick Hendrickson, the founder of Pridemark Construction, a leader in custom, high-end construction. The creators of the property were united in an aim to create a new super home that would exceed every family’s dream, both functionally, technically, and aesthetically. This home is intimately linked to the seascape settings. The interior design is bringing the landscape and the features of the exterior and the views of the sunlight into all the rooms of the house.

Irrevocably “house happy” in this private paradise on the Pacific.

33 Smithcliffs is everything Laguna Beach is offering and more. Spacious, sophisticated, precious in every detail, and with her distinctive allure and innovative design solutions for everyday living, the house morphs from elegant to playful with ease, proving it is possible to be all things to all luxury home buyers. “Huge lagoon-style pools, spa and waterfalls, built-in outdoor kitchen, separate sitting area, fire pit, but this where most of the coastal properties end, but not here at 33 Smithscliffs Laguna Beach, CA.“ say DeCaro Auctions luxury real estate experts.

“You have one of the few double lots on this entire stretch of coast. You have 112 feet of oceanfront room for a lawn. Double the space, double the views.”

You can soak up the scenery from the main master suite, from the tub in the luxurious master bathroom, or from the incredible sky deck. Watch the whales and be inspired by the majestic ocean.

The two-story light-filled foyer with Lalique chandelier exudes a certain warmth and beauty found nowhere else. All 6 Bedrooms captivate with vibrant interiors and coastal views. The villa is ideal for multi-generational families. There is plenty of space with 4 bedrooms upstairs, a game room, and the oceanfront guest house with separate entry. The gourmet kitchen, the heart of the home, and the living rooms are casual gathering places in the truest sense. The kitchen offers four ovens, two refrigerators, a huge breakfast bar, and an incredible space to entertain.

The corner lot location adds to the value of the villa giving more sunlight. 33 Smithcliffs in Laguna Beach is one of the most safest lots along the Pacific. Because the villa is 200 feet above the ocean, you have total privacy, but you are still steps from the best beaches of Southern California’s artsiest resort town. Laguna Beach’s location offers perfect weather all year long.

The whole premise was to create a coastal estate that is glamorous, and offers owners unrivaled comfort, views, privacy, and sense of freedom. The tagline is “ a home built to entertain, to delight, and to withstand the tests of the elements and time” and that really is the mission statement that captures everything.

The property will sell through DeCaro’s Live Auctions to the highest bidder regardless of what that price might be. This Truly Absolute Auction will be conducted on the Property Site, beginning at 11:00 AM, PT on Saturday, January 28th, 2017.

Quick Facts

33 Smithcliffs in Laguna Beach – LOCATION:

– Perched upon a 200-foot jagged bluff

– Superb Pacific Ocean views

– Outstanding sun exposure

– Intimate gated community, protected and secure.

33 Smithcliffs in Laguna Beach – The HOME:

– Designed by Brion Jeanette, an internationally recognized architect; Built by Rick

Hendrickson, Pridemark Construction

– Exquisite 10,112 (+/-) square-foot estate

– Double glass doors

– Soaring two-story ceilings

– Open floor plan

– Stately office.

Main floor master retreat:

– 6 bedrooms;

– 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms, 1 3/4 bathroom;

– Game room;

– Oceanfront guest house with separate entry.

33 Smithcliffs, Laguna Beach, CA – SPECIAL FEATURES:

– Double oceanfront lot;

– Inviting pool, spa, and waterfall;

– Expansive stone patio;

– Built-in outdoor kitchen;

– Outstanding entertaining spaces;

– Putting green;

– Outdoor gas fireplace.

33 Smithcliffs, Laguna Beach, CA – The YARD:

– Approximately 112+ feet of frontage

– 1/2 (+/-) acre oceanfront lot

– Just under 25,000 square feet of coastal oceanfront land

– Landscape design integrates oak trees.

