Spending a week in the kitchens of artisan chocolatiers

Tour de Chocolat: Diving into the world of fine chocolate.

Tour de Chocolat is a culinary adventure in Switzerland for the fine chocolate lover in all of us.

Switzerland is the birthplace of fine chocolate. Smooth, creamy, dark, and delicious. Swiss chocolate makers and confectioners have been at the forefront of chocolate development for over 200 years. Now, on a small group tour, you can immerse yourself in the world of fine chocolate as you discover the time-honored traditions and cutting-edge techniques being used by the top chocolate artisans in Switzerland today.

Tour de Chocolat, conceived as an insider’s dream tour, gives guests hands-on opportunities to participate in the creation of delectable chocolate creations and work with top chocolatiers. Each day there are exclusive chocolate experiences—workshops, tastings, and demonstrations.

In addition to the daily dose of unforgettable chocolate, participants taste their way through Switzerland’s other culinary treasures. While in Gruyere, they discover the 900-year-old techniques of making the region’s signature cheese—followed by a dinner of bubbling fondue and freshly baked regional bread.

“Guests have been asking for a ‘chocolate tour’ for years. The itinerary was developed in consultation with local chocolatiers. It’s the perfect balance of fine cuisine and fine chocolate in the shadow of the majestic Alps,” explained Greg Witt from Alpenwild.

On the same day as tasting chocolate truffles, guests travel to the moist soil of the Jura forests to unearth fragrant and prized forest truffles—with the assistance of a truffle-hunting dog. Guests dine in a Michelin-starred restaurant and enjoy the depth and innovation of Swiss cuisine.

Understandably, artisans who have built their career around a single ingredient like chocolate, are passionate and meticulous. Blaise Poyet of Läderach, hosts a custom workshop for Tour de Chocolat guests which allows them to work in his chocolate studio with top quality raw ingredients. Poyet is committed to his exotic chocolate artistry.

“The flavors must take you on a journey. I work with the ingredients until the blend captures the feelings and memories you connect with a certain place—Thailand, Morocco, India, Tibet or Switzerland. It must be distinctive, memorable, and delicious.”

The deluxe culinary tour is priced at $3595pp for the 6-night/7-day tour. Weekly departures available from May-October 2017.