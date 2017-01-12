Paul Smith has chosen Pitti Immagine Uomo 91 as the stage for a special event to launch his PS by Paul Smith Autumn Winter 2017 collection.



PS by Paul Smith, a contemporary line which launched in May 2016, draws on Paul Smith’s signature design characteristics of confident colour and print, whilst bringing in elements of performance characteristics and technical fabrics.

Since launching, 11 PS by Paul Smith shops have opened around the world, including London, Paris, Hong Kong, Osaka and Seoul, with further openings planned. Paul Smith has chosen Pitti Uomo as the next step to introduce the collection.

“I’m delighted to be launching my PS by Paul Smith collection at Pitti Uomo in January 2017. I first worked with Pitti in 1993 and was the first designer to have a catwalk show in the iconic Stazione Leopolda. Twenty years on I’m looking forward to showing in Florence again and hopefully bringing an element of surprise!” explained the British designer.

Designed in London, the new PS by Paul Smith creates unique versions of everyday essentials including denim, knitwear, jersey and outerwear. As with every Paul Smith creation, classic designs are updated with playful twists and details that hint at an underlying humour.

Alongside the menswear, PS by Paul Smith also includes a complete women’s collection of feminine tailoring, elegant prints and essential wardrobe items in bright and bold colours.

Pitti Immagine Uomo 91 was held in Florence from the 10th to 13th of January 2017. The fashion fair hosts a program of special events alongside over a thousand exhibitors, pop up stores, shows and interactive digital activities over the four-day event.