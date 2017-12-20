In the quest for timeless beauty, award-winning spa La Prairie is inducing a state of bliss with unique winter specials. Swiss Contour Facial, Winter Warming Massage, Caviar Luxe Pedicure, and Skin Care Regimen land at Ritz-Carlton New York.

La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has introduced new treatments designed to refresh and reinvigorate the body and skin, perfect for the winter woes and for guests getting a jump start on their new year renewal. Available through February 2018, guests and locals are invited to experience the world’s most luxurious skincare and unparalleled service of La Prairie this season.

Created with the colder months of New York City in mind, the Winter Warming Massage is a custom 90 minute warming massage featuring soothing aromas of mint. To complete the experience, guests will enjoy a winter warming hand and foot treatment to leave hands and feet flexible and new. The treatment lasts 90 minutes and is available for $350.

Inspired by brand’s country of origin, the Swiss Contour Facial is an anti-oxidant rich facial that boosts circulation and replenishes moisture. The facial features two separate technologies that work in unison. Micro-current technology helps to improve skin tone while cellular swiss ice crystal technology protects, hydrates, and supports skin renewal. The facial lasts 60 minutes and is available for $275.

Utilizing the signature Skin Caviar Collection, the Caviar Luxe Pedicure is a soothing scrub and massage aimed at awakening weary feet. Guests will experience deep hydration from La Prairie’s cellular hydralift firming mask while nature’s remedy of tea tree oil revives tired nails and cuticles. Finishing the experience, guests will depart with renewed beauty on their hands and feet. The pedicure lasts 75 minutes and is available for $120.

The first stateside spa from the famed skincare brand, La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park features six intimate treatment rooms, gentlemen and ladies steam rooms, and a retail boutique.



The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park introduced its new signature scent.

This June, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has introduced a new aroma, 50 Central Park, as well as enticing hotel experiences that capture the essence. Crafted by luxury fragrance company Antica Farmacista and named after its coveted address on Central Park South, the scent evokes the park’s delicate beauty, brimming with notes of elderflower, mountain mint, and ripe strawberries.

To complement the new scent, La Prairie Spa, the skincare brand’s first stateside spa, has introduced two new signature treatments – 50 Central Park Ritual Massage and 50 Central Park Signature Pedicure. The 50 Central Park Ritual Massage (90 minutes // $345) draws upon scents from the new fragrance utilizing essential oils to deliver a deep sense of relaxation and overall, personally tailored experience. The 50 Central Park Signature Pedicure (75 minutes // $120) also incorporates the scent, providing an aromatic and relaxing foot soak with a gentle exfoliation and deep La Prairie hydration before nails are shaped, buffed, and polished to perfection.

At The Star Lounge, the hotel’s grand space ideal for cocktails and conversations, legendary barman Norman Bukofzer has crafted a new signature cocktail inspired by the scent, aptly named 50 Central Park. The refreshing libation is made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Veev Acai Vodka, St. Germain, Lime Juice, and is available for $23.

