Venice’s Best Address: This new luxury hotel is featuring the largest waterfrontage in Venice

A lifestyle destination where guests and locals alike can enjoy remarkable views of the Grand Canal.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the debut of The St. Regis Venice, located steps away from Piazza San Marco and boasting the largest waterfrontage in Venice.

From its ideal location at the mouth of the Grand Canal, The St. Regis Venice offers unparalleled vistas of some of Venice’s most celebrated landmarks, including the Santa Maria della Salute Basilica and the Punta della Dogana Museum.

Behind the new St. Regis Venice hotel lies Calle XXII Marzo, a street which is home to elite boutiques and contemporary art galleries, which allows for seamless access to the Grand Teatro La Fenice, the city’s temple to opera. With Piazza San Marco a four-minute walk from the hotel, guests will find Venice’s famed attractions within easy reach.

Throughout its storied history, The St. Regis Venice, in its various guises, has played host to a roster of illustrious guests, global influencers and tastemakers. The five ‘palazzi’ that make up the hotel enjoy a position of privilege overlooking the Grand Canal, with Badoer Tiepolo being the oldest palazzo, which dates back to the 17th century. By the 19th century, palazzi Tiepolo, Barozzi and Regina were converted into the Grand Hotel Britannia, more recently known as Hotel Europa & Regina. The Grand Hotel Britannia attracted notable intellectuals and socialites as well as renowned painters J.M.W. Turner, John Singer Sargent and Claude Monet, who in the autumn of 1908 was inspired by the hotel’s spectacular views during his stay as a guest and worked to capture the passage of light in his artwork. It is recorded in the book “Monet in Venice” by Philippe Piguet that Claude Monet’s wife, Alice, remarked in her daily letters to her daughter during their stay, “the views from our hotel room are the most magnificent of all Venice, and it’s all for Monet!” The hotel was also the first in Venice to have electricity in every room.

Led by London-based interior design studio Sagrada, The St. Regis Venice boasts 129 guestrooms and 40 suites with a third of the rooms overlooking the hotel’s luxurious gardens, as well as the Grand Canal. Following an extensive restoration, each room has been reverently furnished. Venetian styling is seen throughout the hotel in tailored fabrics and custom, handcrafted furnishings inspired by the gentle curves of gondolas, the patterns of the Doge’s Palace, the pavements of St. George’s churchyard and the water flow of the canal.

The exquisitely-designed suites include a two-bedroom, art-inspired Presidential Suite – a true contemporary artist’s residence overlooking the Grand Canal – and a three-bedroom Penthouse Suite with a wraparound furnished terrace showcasing extraordinary views over Venice from three separate viewpoints. The five Roof Garden Suites spectacularly combine garden-inspired interiors with uninterrupted vistas and contemporary touches while furnished terraces offer a quietly seductive atmosphere. Set against twilight tones, the Venetian Suites showcase crafted details of modern design, influenced by the artistic heritage of the city, while the colour palette of the Monet Suites pay homage to the reflection of light across the Grand Canal. As a hallmark of the St. Regis experience, all guests have access to the signature St. Regis Butler service.

Modern Italian cuisine will be celebrated at Gio’s, the hotel’s signature restaurant anchored by the Grand Canal and the hotel’s private garden, and which promises to shake up Venetian and Italian traditions.

The intimate Arts Bar is a journey of the senses, serving art-inspired modern and classic cocktails with a flourish. The collection of drinks comprised of old favourites and new creations reflect masterpieces by celebrated avant-garde artists. Notable artworks include pieces from Banksy, Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and more.

Advocating total relaxation, The St. Regis Venice will feature the Spa Suites, in partnership with Carita Paris. Treatments may be cultivated around time – permitting short but effective beauty lifts, or longer, more in-depth therapies and programs.

The St. Regis Venice marks the brand’s third location in Italy, joining The St. Regis Florence and The St. Regis Rome.